Burgess Hodgson Announces Strategic Partnership with Abry Partners to Accelerate Growth

CANTERBURY, United Kingdom & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Burgess Hodgson (“BH” or “the firm”), a leading provider of accounting and business advisory services to fast-growing small and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) and individual clients in the United Kingdom, today announced a strategic partnership with Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Canterbury, BH has a longstanding history of delivering exceptional accounting and advisory services to more than 5,000 SME clients and their owner-managers. BH’s team of over 200 professionals provides a comprehensive suite of services, including audit, tax, accounts advisory, outsourced finance, payroll and corporate advisory solutions. With a senior-led client service model, deep regional roots, trusted brand and strong ties to local universities and business communities, BH has established itself as the advisor of choice for ambitious, high-growth businesses across London and South East England.

Abry’s investment marks a significant milestone in BH’s journey, providing strategic and financial support to accelerate growth, broaden its market presence, enhance digital capabilities, and pursue targeted M&A opportunities to transform BH into a super-regional advisory platform. The partnership between BH and Abry is rooted in a shared ambition to deepen BH’s longstanding commitment to its clients. With Abry’s support, BH will expand the breadth and sophistication of its service offering, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of SMEs across the UK. Whether through expanded capabilities, continued investment in digital tools, or a more seamless client experience, the firm remains focused on delivering the same trusted, partner-led service that has defined its reputation for nearly nine decades. BH’s leadership and broader partnership group will retain significant equity ownership in the business and are committed to steering the firm’s long-term strategic plan.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for our firm,” said Richard Stewart, CEO of Burgess Hodgson. “We’ve built our business by focusing relentlessly on our clients, and Abry shares that ethos. Their track record of backing financial services firms, both in the UK and North America, gives us great confidence in our shared future. Together, we’re well-positioned to build on our legacy and pursue a new phase of growth.”

Abry’s investment in BH reflects the firm’s long-term commitment to the broader financial services sector, where rising regulatory demands, increasing operational complexity and the accelerating pace of digital innovation are reshaping the industry – creating significant opportunities for agile, entrepreneurial firms like BH.

“Burgess Hodgson is a firm with a strong heritage and significant potential to scale in an attractive and growing sector,” said Vidur Khatri, Principal at Abry Partners. “BH is the go-to advisor for SMEs across South East England, and we look forward to working closely with the team to invest in technology and thoughtfully pursue strategic partnerships.” Zaid Khanbozai, Vice President at Abry Partners, added, “BH represents exactly the kind of firm Abry seeks to back — entrepreneurial and client-focused. We are excited to support Richard and the broader BH partnership group to expand the firm’s reach and continue building a market-leading platform for SME advisory services.”

“This partnership with Burgess Hodgson is an important step in Abry’s strategy to build a meaningful, long-term presence in the UK financial services sector,” added Nathan Ott, Partner at Abry Partners. “We are drawn to businesses that deliver critical, recurring services to SMEs – especially those with trusted client relationships and strong growth potential. BH has built a reputation for deep technical expertise and exceptional client service, and our investment will support the firm in expanding its capabilities, accelerating digital initiatives and continuing to meet the evolving needs of its clients. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help build on that foundation and scale a leading platform in the space.”

In connection with Abry’s investment, Mark Pacitti, a former Global Leader of Deloitte’s Corporate Finance Advisory practice and past Chairman of the ICAEW Corporate Finance Faculty, will join the Board of Burgess Hodgson as Non-Executive Chairman to support the firm’s strategic growth and operational development.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Continuum Advisory Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Burgess Hodgson. Hines Associates is serving as financial advisor and Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP is serving as legal counsel to Abry Partners.

About Burgess Hodgson

Burgess Hodgson is a leading provider of accounting and business advisory services to more than 5,000 clients, predominantly small and medium sized businesses and their owner-managers in the United Kingdom. The company’s team of over 200 professionals provides a comprehensive suite of services, including audit, tax, accounts advisory, outsourced finance, payroll and corporate advisory solutions.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages $17 billion of assets across several fund strategies.

More information about Abry Partners: www.abry.com.