Avangrid Foundation Joins Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity in Home Dedication

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading energy company Avangrid Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the dedication of a new home in partnership with Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity. The home dedication, a collaboration between sponsors Avangrid Foundation, Bank of America, and Wegman’s, is a significant milestone for the local family moving in. The home dedication featured remarks from project partners, a ceremonial gift presentation, and the opportunity to tour the completed home alongside the new homeowner.

"I’m incredibly proud of the Avangrid Foundation’s meaningful work in strengthening communities and supporting families across the country," said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra. "Investing in affordable housing through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity is essential for stability, economic opportunity, and growth in our Rochester neighbourhoods.”

"The Avangrid Foundation is proud to support Greater Rochester for Habitat for Humanity in building strong, stable communities and providing families with the tools for a brighter future," said Pablo Colón, Executive Director of Avangrid Foundation and Director of Corporate Citizenship at Avangrid. "Today’s home dedication is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating lasting change for families and communities alike."

“This dedication represents more than the completion of a home—it’s a celebration of partnership, perseverance, and the belief that everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to live,” said Matt Flanigan, CEO of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity. “We’re grateful to Bank of America, Avangrid Foundation, and Wegmans for coming together to support a brighter future for a local family.”

The Avangrid Foundation has supported Habitat for Humanity since 2018, granting over $1 million through their national partnership. Avangrid employees have collectively volunteered nearly 3,000 hours towards Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country. In addition to sponsoring the Rochester home, the Avangrid Foundation is currently sponsoring homes in Portland, Maine and Portland, Oregon.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $42.4 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.avangrid.com/avangrid-foundation.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates more than 75 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.