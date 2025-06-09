Gong cha Enters Arizona With New Multi-unit Deal, Marking First Stores in the State

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gong cha, the world’s leading bubble tea brand with nearly 2,200 locations in 29 international markets, and more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 21 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, is entering the Arizona market for the first time through a multi-unit franchise agreement with Blu Tea Arizona. The agreement will bring new stores to Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler, expanding Gong cha’s growing presence across the Western U.S. as part of its strategy to reach 500+ U.S. locations over the next 3 years.

Blu Tea Arizona is operated by an experienced franchisee group that has successfully developed Gong cha locations in other markets. This marks their third territory expansion with the brand, a move that reflects both strong unit performance and the ease of scaling the Gong cha model. With a flexible store format, low startup costs, and a highly engaged fan base, Gong cha continues to attract multi-unit operators looking to grow within the premium beverage category.

“When we first explored diversifying our franchise portfolio with a beverage concept, we were looking for a category leader with strong demand, with a premium product, and a scalable model,” said Fernando Ochoa, President of Blu Tea Arizona. “Based upon this, we chose to partner with Gong cha. Our success in other markets has affirmed our confidence in the brand, and we see a strong opportunity to continue to scale into Arizona with a multi-unit deal. We plan to grow quickly with multiple stores across the Phoenix region.”

With year-round warm weather, strong segment awareness around bubble tea, limited direct competition, and a high density of residents within the brand’s target demographic, Arizona is an ideal market for Gong cha’s continued U.S. growth. More than 22% of the state’s population falls between ages 15 and 29—Gong cha’s core audience—creating strong conditions for long-term success in the market. The Phoenix expansion is part of Gong cha’s broader roadmap to reach 500 U.S. locations by 2028.

ABOUT GONG CHA

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is a global bubble tea brand known for its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support. Today, it has nearly 2,200 locations across 29 international markets and is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S. and abroad. The brand #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fourth consecutive year (2022, 2024, 2024, 2025). Learn more about Gong cha and its franchise program at gongchausofficial.com.