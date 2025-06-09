Logistic Properties of the Americas Signs 121,600 Square Foot Lease with Regional 3PL in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) (“LPA” or the “Company”) announced the execution of a new five-year U.S. dollar- denominated lease for 121,600 square feet of logistic space with a regional third-party logistics provider (3PL) at LPA Coyol 4 Logistic Park in San Jose, Costa Rica. This new agreement reflects approximately a 20% increase in the net effective rental rate, including common area maintenance fees, compared to the previous lease for the same space, which underscores the high demand and increasing value of institutional-grade logistics properties in Costa Rica.

LPA believes that this new lease agreement demonstrates its ongoing success in attracting premium logistics and supply chain tenants across its portfolio. “We are pleased to see a reputable operator expanding into LPA Coyol 4 Logistic Park,” said Esteban Saldarriaga, CEO of LPA. “The rental increase reflects strong market fundamentals and demonstrates our team’s ability to generate value through strategic execution.”

Located in the heart of the country’s leading logistics corridor, LPA Coyol 4 Logistic Park provides exceptional connectivity to key transportation routes, state-of-the-art Class-A warehouse facilities designed to accommodate high-volume distribution requirements. “Coyol continues to attract top-tier logistics providers,” said Luis Conejo, Country Manager for Costa Rica at LPA. “This agreement highlights the strategic importance of our assets’ location and our role in strengthening regional supply chain capabilities.”

This lease further extends LPA’s expanding presence in Latin America and aligns with its mission to offer high-quality logistics spaces that adapt to the evolving requirements of both global and regional operators.

About Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality industrial and logistics real estate in high-growth and high-barrier-to-entry markets in Central and South America. LPA’s customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies among others. LPA expects to continue its future growth with strong client relationships, and insight into and through the acquisition and development of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of March 31, 2025, LPA’s operating and development portfolio comprises 33 logistics facilities in Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru, totaling approximately 536,000 square meters (or approximately 5.8 million sq. ft.) of gross leasable area. For more information visit https://ir.lpamericas.com

