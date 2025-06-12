Building Talent Foundation and Hyphen Solutions Partner to Strengthen Construction Workforce

WASHINGTON & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building Talent Foundation (BTF) and Hyphen Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, have announced a strategic partnership designed to address the workforce shortage in residential construction. Through this collaboration, Hyphen’s extensive network of Builders and Suppliers will gain no-cost, premium access to BTF’s job platform, JobsToBuild, enabling them to efficiently grow their teams by connecting with over 20,000 qualified job seekers across the U.S.

Hyphen Solutions' software supports over 615 Builders, and more than 18,000 Suppliers, contributing to the construction of 1 in 3 new homes in America. This partnership empowers these companies to build stronger, more capable teams by accessing a diverse talent pipeline ranging from entry-level workers to experienced tradespeople.

“This partnership with Hyphen Solutions represents a major step forward in our mission to close the talent gap in residential construction,” said Branka Minic, CEO of Building Talent Foundation. “By removing access barriers to qualified job seekers, we’re making it easier for employers to grow their teams—while helping people find jobs with growing companies.”

JobsToBuild enables employers to post unlimited jobs, browse thousands of vetted candidate profiles, and connect directly with skilled workers—such as carpenters, electricians, and HVAC technicians—as well as those ready to start in general labor roles.

“We understand the critical challenge our partners face in finding qualified talent,” said Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions. “By integrating JobsToBuild into our ecosystem, we’re delivering a powerful workforce solution that helps our network meet project goals and grow stronger teams.”

The partnership is effective immediately. Hyphen Solutions' customers can access premium features on JobsToBuild at no cost by contacting their Hyphen representative or visiting the Builders page here and Suppliers page here.

About Hyphen Solutions

Hyphen Solutions provides the leading cloud-based construction management software for the residential building industry. Trusted by more than 615 Builders and 18,000 Suppliers across the U.S. and Canada, Hyphen’s integrated Home Builder and Supply Chain solutions support the construction of 1 in 3 homes in America. From pre-construction through final close, Hyphen streamlines operations, improves collaboration, and drives efficiency across the entire residential building process. Learn more at https://info.hyphensolutions.com/.

About Building Talent Foundation

Founded by the Leading Builders of America, Building Talent Foundation is a national nonprofit working to address the talent shortage in residential construction. BTF advances education, training, and career growth for youth and underrepresented groups, connecting them to careers in the trades. Learn more at www.buildingtf.org.