Anaconda Partners with Databricks to Bridge Security and Governance Gaps in Enterprise AI Development

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaconda Inc., the leader in advancing AI with open source, today announced a go-to-market partnership and native integration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. By combining Anaconda’s AI Platform delivering secure, curated open source Python packages with the scale, performance, and governance of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform - enterprises will experience a new standard of enterprise-ready AI development with enhanced governance.

Anaconda and Databricks are partnering to empower enterprises to build, scale, and govern AI solutions with confidence. Share

Today’s enterprises invest millions in AI adoption, but they still struggle to deploy successfully due to three critical challenges: dependency blindspots creating a productivity imperative, crippling vulnerabilities expanding the risk surface, and a lack of visibility and confidence in delivering production-ready results. IDC Research predicts that 80% of AI project failures this year will result from these obstacles. Organizations need stability, consistency, and control to build AI systems at scale, not just experimentation environments alone.

The availability of Anaconda’s AI Platform delivering an enterprise-grade Python ecosystem natively within Databricks Runtime brings together the best of open source and enterprise-grade security into one seamless experience, enabling developers to deploy and scale AI/ML applications confidently with reduced friction, accelerated time-to-value, and improved governance and compliance.

”This partnership addresses one of the biggest challenges of AI production deployment today: combining the speed of open source experimentation with the rigor of enterprise security, governance, and compliance requirements,” said Stephen Orban, SVP of Product Ecosystem and Partnerships at Databricks. “Together, we’re removing key barriers around Python package governance and open source security for enterprises seeking to accelerate AI adoption.”

Anaconda and Databricks are partnering to empower enterprises to build, scale, and govern AI solutions with confidence. This unique partnership delivers the only end-to-end solution offering enterprise-grade Python open-source governance and reproducibility—from curated package selection to secure, compliant model deployment within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Joint customers will benefit from faster time-to-value and more streamlined AI/ML workflows, enabled by the elimination of dependency conflicts with frictionless collaboration across their teams.

“Our collaboration with Databricks marks a major milestone in accelerating enterprise AI adoption and advancing open-source innovation at scale,” said Barry Russell, SVP of Partnerships at Anaconda. “By bringing together Anaconda’s trusted AI Platform and open-source ecosystem with the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we’re enabling organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI applications faster and more securely—while maintaining strict compliance and governance. This partnership accelerates enterprise adoption across industries to harness the full potential of open-source AI with confidence and agility.”

Learn more about what the Anaconda and Databricks partnership can mean for your enterprise AI strategy by scheduling a demo today.

About Anaconda

Anaconda is built to advance AI with open source at scale, giving builders and organizations the confidence to increase productivity, and save time, spend, and risk associated with open source. 95% of the Fortune 500 including Panasonic, AmTrust Financial, Booz Allen Hamilton, and over 50 million users rely on the value the Anaconda AI Platform delivers through a centralized approach to sourcing, securing, building, and deploying AI. Trusted by 79% of the Global 2000, Anaconda has established itself as the gold standard for Python, data science, and AI and the enterprise-ready solution of choice for AI innovation with 21 billion downloads and growing. Anaconda partners with Nvidia, AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle and is backed by world-class investors including, Snowflake Ventures and Apertu Capital. Learn more at https://www.anaconda.com.