-

Joe Hand Promotions and ESPN Announce Multi-Year Extension to Deliver Year-Round Live Sports to Commercial Venues

original

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports television to commercial establishments, and ESPN jointly today announced a multi-year extension of their agreement for ESPN+ for Business, enlisting JHP to continue to provide an unparalleled lineup of live sports programming to bars, restaurants, casinos, and other commercial venues nationwide.

This renewed agreement covers seven (7) exclusive sports channels across the ESPN+ for Business platform and delivers year-round programming, including an average of nearly 200 live, *exclusive events per month—totaling more than 2,200 events annually.

*Games and live events not otherwise available nationally or in market.

“Since launching this service in March 2021, we’ve continually raised the bar for what businesses can offer their sports-loving patrons,” said Joe Hand III, President of Joe Hand Promotions. “This agreement ensures our hospitality customers have access to the largest multi-sport premium content package in the commercial marketplace today—making their venues the go-to spot for sports fans. We want to thank the team at ESPN for being great partners and for providing valuable content day-in, day-out to our customers.”

ESPN+ for Business programming highlights Include:

  • More than 400 college basketball games in 2024, featuring as many as 200 ranked teams across Big 12, SEC and all conferences.
  • At least 125 college football matchups featuring many nationally ranked teams from powerhouse conferences including Big 12, SEC, and American Athletic Conference.
  • Elite international soccer including LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and Copa del Rey.
  • 30+ PGA TOUR LIVE weekends annually.
  • UFC Fight Nights.
  • More than 50 exclusive NHL games.
  • Live court feeds from Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
  • Broad college sports coverage: soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, field hockey, and gymnastics.

The comprehensive content offering not only covers prime-time and weekend viewing but also delivers value throughout the day—giving business owners a competitive edge in driving traffic across multiple dayparts.

To make it easier for fans to find the action, JHP’s proprietary bar finder tool, OnTap Sports (available at https://www.ontapsports.live) allows users to search for licensed venues by event and location—ensuring fans never miss a moment.

About Joe Hand Promotions
Founded in 1971, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation's largest and most experienced premier distributor of pay-per-view and premium live sports content to commercial establishments. For over 50 years, the company has helped businesses turn sports fans into loyal patrons through high-impact viewing experiences.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Chris DeBlasio,
DeBlasio Communications for Joe Hand Promotions
m: 917.445.7467
e: cdeblasio99@gmail.com

Olivia Coryell
ESPN Communications
m: 904.303.3538
e: olivia.coryell@espn.com

Industry:

Joe Hand Promotions

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
Chris DeBlasio,
DeBlasio Communications for Joe Hand Promotions
m: 917.445.7467
e: cdeblasio99@gmail.com

Olivia Coryell
ESPN Communications
m: 904.303.3538
e: olivia.coryell@espn.com

More News From Joe Hand Promotions

Joe Hand Promotions and Most Valuable Promotions Join Forces to Deliver Two Summer Blockbusters to Commercial Establishments Across North America

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the premier distributor of live sports content to commercial establishments, and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the trailblazing boxing promotion founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, have partnered once again to deliver two of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the summer to bars, restaurants, casinos, and commercial venues across North America. The partnership extends from the wildly successful Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson e...

Joe Hand Promotions Sets New Standard in Live Sports Commercial Distribution with Unprecedented Spring Run

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation's premier and largest distributor of premium live sports content to commercial establishments, is once again demonstrating its unmatched leadership across sports and entertainment with a historic run of four premium events across three consecutive weekends, spanning April 26 – May 10, 2025. Kicking off with DAZN Boxing’s thrilling event in London last Saturday, where Conor Benn delivered a spectacular victory over Chris Eubank...

Joe Hand Promotions and All Elite Wrestling Launch New Pints and PPVs Program for Commercial Establishments

FEASTERVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions, the global leader in live sports viewing for the hospitality market, which includes bars, restaurants, and casinos, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), today announced the launch of the Pints and PPVs Program. This program establishes commercial venues as go-to destinations for AEW fans, creating exciting communal viewing experiences and increasing fan engagement. Through Pints and PPVs, any Joe Hand Promotions customer licensed to show AEW ev...
Back to Newsroom