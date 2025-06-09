Cognigy Dominates CCW Vegas 2025 with Agentic AI Innovation, Strategic Partnerships, and Enterprise Momentum

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, is bringing bold energy and enterprise impact to Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2025, the largest contact center conference in the world, with a packed line up of high-profile events, strategic partnerships, and immersive experiences highlighting the power of Agentic AI in transforming enterprise customer service.

From live customer panels and interactive workshops to exclusive VIP events and major partnership announcements, Cognigy’s presence is designed to highlight real results and what’s next—and how enterprise brands are leading the future of CX through autonomous, goal-driven AI Agents.

“We are excited to share how adidas is evolving from chatbot support to a predictive, proactive, and deeply humanized service experience, at scale,” says Stijn Bannier, Global Product Director at adidas. “We welcome everyone to our workshop together with Cognigy and AWS at CCW Vegas and be part of the conversation on what’s next for AI in customer interactions.”

The Main Events: Where to See Cognigy in Action at CCW Vegas 2025

Workshop & Panel: Attend this Tuesday 3-part workshop. First, adidas will share their journey using AI Agents to transform their customer experience across global markets. Then, stay for a dynamic panel featuring executives from adidas, AWS, and Cognigy, as they discuss what it takes to drive real impact with Agentic AI. Wrap up with a hands-on, interactive table activity on “Agentic AI Readiness” where participants will collaborate with peers to identify opportunities, challenges, and enablers for scaling AI Agents in the enterprise.

Attend this Tuesday 3-part workshop. First, adidas will share their journey using AI Agents to transform their customer experience across global markets. Then, stay for a dynamic panel featuring executives from adidas, AWS, and Cognigy, as they discuss what it takes to drive real impact with Agentic AI. Wrap up with a hands-on, interactive table activity on “Agentic AI Readiness” where participants will collaborate with peers to identify opportunities, challenges, and enablers for scaling AI Agents in the enterprise. Executive Lunch & Learn: “From Hype to How: What’s Next for Agentic AI in Enterprise CX”. Cognigy CEO Philipp Heltewig and Vice President Alan Ranger will host an exclusive roundtable with enterprise leaders to cut through the buzz and share real-world lessons and advice from AI Agent deployments.

“From Hype to How: What’s Next for Agentic AI in Enterprise CX”. Cognigy CEO Philipp Heltewig and Vice President Alan Ranger will host an exclusive roundtable with enterprise leaders to cut through the buzz and share real-world lessons and advice from AI Agent deployments. Live in the Booth: “Ask Our Customers Anything” on Wednesday at 4 PM at the Cognigy booth to meet with global brands sharing first-hand insights into their AI Agent journey. Grab swag, see a live demo and meet the Cognigy crew Wednesday and Thursday.

“Ask Our Customers Anything” on Wednesday at 4 PM at the Cognigy booth to meet with global brands sharing first-hand insights into their AI Agent journey. Grab swag, see a live demo and meet the Cognigy crew Wednesday and Thursday. Happy Hour with a Twist. Join Cognigy at 5 PM on Wednesday for a “Cogni-tini” cocktail, conversation, and mind-blowing magic from a world-class magician—right in our booth #338.

Partner Power: Immersive Experiences Across Vegas

Sphere VIP Experience with Deepgram . An exclusive VIP night inside Las Vegas’ most iconic venue to explore the intersection of AI and immersive experience design.

An exclusive VIP night inside Las Vegas’ most iconic venue to explore the intersection of AI and immersive experience design. High Roller VIP Experience with RingCentral . Soar above the Strip while discussing the future of CX in style with Cognigy and RingCentral.

Soar above the Strip while discussing the future of CX in style with Cognigy and RingCentral. Passport to Innovation with 8x8 & Deepgram. Visit Cognigy and our partners’ booths to complete your innovation passport and win high-value prizes. It’s a smart way to discover how complementary solutions across automation, voice AI, and CX orchestration work together seamlessly.

Visit Cognigy and our partners’ booths to complete your innovation passport and win high-value prizes. It’s a smart way to discover how complementary solutions across automation, voice AI, and CX orchestration work together seamlessly. Global Agentic AI Partnership with Foundever. Building on proven enterprise success across multiple industries and regions, Cognigy and Foundever are delivering Agentic AI solutions to enterprise customers, the next step in the Cognigy/Foundever partnership.

Building on proven enterprise success across multiple industries and regions, Cognigy and Foundever are delivering Agentic AI solutions to enterprise customers, the next step in the Cognigy/Foundever partnership. Celebrating a newly announced Top Tier Partner designation with Microsoft , underscoring our strategic alignment and technological collaboration with Microsoft for enterprise customers globally.

Media + Recognition: Where Analysts and Press Are Watching

CX Today Video Interviews. One-on-one interviews with Cognigy customers will spotlight how AI Agents are making real impact across retail, finance, and telco.

One-on-one interviews with Cognigy customers will spotlight how AI Agents are making real impact across retail, finance, and telco. CMP Market Research Recognition. Following its “Leader” designation in CMP’s Agent Copilot report, Cognigy is expected to receive further recognition in their upcoming Chatbots & Virtual Assistants report to be unveiled during CCW.

“CCW is about real conversations, real customers, and real transformation,” said Joe Havlik, VP of Americas at Cognigy. “We’re thrilled to stand alongside our Fortune 500 partners and customers this week to show what Agentic AI can do when it moves from the demo floor and into the enterprise—delivering better outcomes for businesses, agents, and customers alike.”

For more information about Cognigy at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas 2025, visit www.cognigy.com or stop by our booth #338.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cognigy.com. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.