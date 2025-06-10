WEAVE LIVING and KKR Build on Strategic Partnership with Acquisition of Portfolio of Residential Properties in Prime Central Tokyo

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEAVE LIVING, Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent living sector specialist, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire six properties in prime Tokyo locations. The move builds on the continued momentum of the Weave Living Japan Residential Venture I (“WLJRV I”) strategic partnership between WEAVE LIVING and KKR. With the latest acquisitions, the strategic partnership has grown its portfolio to 17 properties within the first six months of its establishment.

Three of these new acquisitions are located in Tokyo’s upscale Minato ward neighbourhoods of Roppongi, Minami Azabu and Shirokane. WEAVE LIVING will also introduce its premium WEAVE RESIDENCES brand as part of its Roppongi and Minami Azabu offerings, featuring luxurious, metropolitan living in spacious, fully furnished family-friendly homes, complete with modern decor, and thoughtful design finishes. These homes will help meet growing demand by discerning executives seeking an elevated living experience in the supply-constrained Minato area.

The remaining locations will expand the WEAVE PLACE brand, offering beautifully designed private apartments with various furnished options catering to the respective needs of a diverse tenant base including local professionals, expatriates and corporates. Under these plans, more than 240 fully-furnished luxury rental properties are expected to be ready starting from fall 2025.

“As part of our steady growth in the Japan market and across Asia-Pacific, we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with KKR and our Japan-based offering to six new locations that are extremely desirable even by Tokyo standards,” said Sachin Doshi, Founder and Group CEO of WEAVE LIVING. “Also factoring in the planned Japan debut of our WEAVE RESIDENCES brand, this is a further demonstration of our commitment to offering an ever-wider selection of living options to renters at various life stages, with an emphasis on the distinctive attractiveness of each of the fantastic locations that make up our expanded portfolio in Tokyo.”

Kensuke Kudo, Managing Director, Real Estate, KKR, said, “We are proud of the strong momentum that our strategic partnership with WEAVE LIVING has achieved in a short span of time. This expansion underscores our conviction in the long-term fundamentals of Japan’s residential sector and ability to deliver high-quality, differentiated offerings to meet the evolving residential needs of corporates and executives in Japan. We look forward to continued collaboration with Sachin to scale this promising platform.”

KKR is making its investment from its Asia real estate strategy. The transaction adds to KKR’s continued activity and momentum in Japan’s real estate sector across different real estate investment strategies, including KJR Management, a leading Japanese real estate manager that oversees two J-REITs; hospitality and office assets across Japan; and a portfolio of multifamily properties in Tokyo.

A full overview of WEAVE LIVING’s existing Tokyo locations can be found on the recently revamped WEAVE LIVING website, along with details on a unique rental offering that includes flexible lease periods; transparent payment plans inclusive of all Wi-Fi and utilities; a fully digital-first leasing experience; tenant support via the proprietary WEAVE LIVING mobile app; and a welcome respite from prohibitive up-front charges typical in the Japanese multi-family rental market.

About WEAVE LIVING

Weave Living is a leading provider of urban rental accommodation in key gateway cities throughout Asia Pacific. Since its founding in 2017 by Sachin Doshi, Weave has reimagined renting a home in big cities so more people can live their best life, wherever they are on their adventure. Weave currently offers four unique living options that cater to a diverse range of modern lifestyles: luxurious Weave Residences; fully serviced Weave Suites; self-contained Weave Place; and social co-living Weave Studios. Each class-leading home combines modern aesthetics, superior finishes, and a fully tech-enabled experience together with superior comfort and flexibility in the best urban locations. At present, Weave owns and manages residential properties in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, with more on the way.

Weave Living

Website: https://www.weave-living.com/en/jp

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.