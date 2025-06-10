Dressed for Success: Benson Integrated Marketing Solutions Partners with Entryway

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benson Integrated Marketing Solutions is proud to announce a new partnership with Entryway, a nonprofit dedicated to ending situational homelessness through a proven model that empowers at-risk individuals with housing, employment, and career training.

As part of this collaboration, Benson will donate career apparel to Entryway participants to help begin their new professional journey. More than clothing, these items represent confidence and a fresh start. It’s a small, but meaningful way to help individuals step into a new career.

"Entryway’s impact extends far beyond job placement. By fostering stability and self-worth, they empower individuals to rebuild their lives with purpose and pride," said Brian Benson, Founder of Benson. "We’re thrilled to support their mission by helping participants show up with confidence and feel prepared for success from day one."

“We sincerely appreciate Benson's generous donation and commitment to support Entryway as we partner on this new apparel program,” states Kristen Poteet, Senior Vice President, External Affairs at Entryway. “Their partnership helps empower individuals as they begin meaningful careers within the multifamily industry.”

In addition to donating high-quality career wear, Benson is proud to deepen its support through leadership. Eric Clark, VP of Business Development, will join Entryway’s Atlanta Advisory Board - reinforcing Benson’s broader commitment to community impact.

The partnership between Benson and Entryway reflects a shared commitment to creating lasting change - one person, one opportunity, and one fresh start at a time. Together, the companies are helping to remove barriers and build brighter futures.

About Benson

Benson is the multifamily industry’s leading Centralized Marketing Platform. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Benson serves as a partner for design, print, signage, apparel, promotional items, and more. By streamlining marketing procurement and execution, Benson helps owners and operators drive profitability, brand consistency, and operational excellence. Learn more at www.yourbenson.com.

About Entryway

Entryway is a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing career training, employment, and housing opportunities in partnership with the real estate industry. Entryway has assisted over 1,000 participants and family members out of homelessness with an additional 2,000 receiving career training and employment services. Entryway currently operates in Arizona, Atlanta, Central Florida, Central Texas, Columbus, OH, Denver, Houston, Nashville, National Capital Region, North Carolina, North Texas, and South Carolina. Learn more at www.entrywaytalent.org.