ForeSee Medical and Vim Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Risk Adjustment and Streamline Provider Workflows

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForeSee Medical Inc., a leading AI-powered risk adjustment software company, and Vim, a cutting-edge provider enablement platform for healthcare, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the delivery of patient insights and improving provider workflows at the point of care.

“We are excited to partner with Vim to bring our industry-leading, AI-powered risk adjustment capabilities directly into provider workflows,” said Dr. Sol Lizerbram, Executive Chairman at ForeSee Medical. Share

Through this collaboration, ForeSee Medical’s advanced risk adjustment technology, which assists providers in accurately identifying Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCC) coding while improving the quality of care, will seamlessly integrate into Vim’s scalable and flexible platform. By leveraging Vim’s unique and interactive integration layer, providers will gain access to enhanced data and patient insights directly within their Electronic Health Record (EHR) workflows—without disrupting existing clinical operations.

“We are excited to partner with Vim to bring our industry-leading, AI-powered risk adjustment capabilities directly into provider workflows,” said Dr. Sol Lizerbram, Executive Chairman at ForeSee Medical. “This partnership ensures that providers can access accurate risk adjustment data in real time, ultimately leading to improved patient care and clinical outcomes. Our proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) along with unique features such as InstaVu®” greatly reduces the speed to achieve accurate HCC coding with the ability to instantly view disease source documentation.”

Vim’s provider enablement platform is designed to bridge gaps in interoperability and efficiency, enabling health organizations to enhance operational effectiveness. With ForeSee Medical’s technology integrated into Vim’s workflow solutions, healthcare providers will experience a streamlined approach to risk adjustment coding, reducing administrative burden and improving decision-making at the point of care.

“Our partnership with ForeSee Medical brings together two powerful capabilities—real-time data delivery and AI-driven risk insights—into one seamless experience for providers. At Vim, we’re focused on turning fragmented healthcare data into actionable intelligence directly within clinical workflows,” said Tim Barry, Head of Partnerships at Vim. “This collaboration is another step in our mission to power smarter, faster decisions at the point of care—without adding complexity.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in healthcare technology, ensuring that providers can leverage AI-driven insights effortlessly within their daily operations, leading to greater accuracy, efficiency, and overall quality of care.

For more information about ForeSee Medical, www.foreseemed.com. To learn more about Vim, visit www.getvim.com.