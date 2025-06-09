Entrata Partners with Amenify to Deliver Lifestyle Services That Elevate the Resident Experience in Homebody RXP Platform

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 85% of residents stating that property managers play a vital role in shaping their lifestyle, today’s residents expect more than just a place to live. They want convenience, personalization, value, and real-time support. To meet this growing demand, Entrata, the leading AI-powered operating system for the multifamily industry, has partnered with Amenify to bring on-demand lifestyle services directly to residents across the United States.

As a result of this partnership, operators using Homebody RXP will be able to offer residents a $50 move-in credit and a $20 monthly credit to spend on trusted, managed service professionals—including home cleaners, handymen, dog walkers, chore teams, and delivery or pickup from millions of restaurants and grocery stores. These services will be easily accessible through a seamless experience within the Homebody RXP platform. By streamlining access to essential services, the Entrata and Amenify partnership enhances everyday living while reducing time, stress, and costs for Homebody users and operators alike.

“With Homebody RXP, we’re building more than just an app. We’re building a lifestyle platform that meets residents where they are,” said Stephanie Fuhrman, Head of Corporate Development at Entrata. “This partnership with Amenify is a direct response to what modern residents are asking for: simple access to personalized services, embedded directly within their living experience, all from a single login. It’s all about elevating what it means to call a place home.”

Today’s residents often spend hours sourcing service providers, managing appointments, and navigating fragmented customer support experiences. With this partnership, Entrata and Amenify solves this by offering:

Vetted, scheduled, and tracked professionals for recurring services

Instant booking and transparent pricing for lifestyle service pros hired for their community

Hundreds of dollars per year in free cash credits

Booking management including scheduling, ratings, and tips

Seamless delivery access to more than 2 million restaurants and grocery stores nationwide

Concierge support and AI-driven quality control for consistent service

The integration will also offer in-app notifications for scheduled services, making it easier than ever for Homebody users to plan and stay informed.

“Partnering with Entrata has been a strategic goal for Amenify for the past several years,” said Everett Lynn, CEO of Amenify. “Together, we are making it effortless for residents to access the services they want while removing burdens from operators. Entrata’s scale, data, and AI capabilities, combined with our service infrastructure for resident commerce, create a powerful win-win opportunity for local communities everywhere.”

To learn more about Entrata, visit www.entrata.com. For more information about Amenify, visit www.amenify.com.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and residents to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over twelve million residents across over 35 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

About Amenify

Amenify is the residential industry’s largest and most trusted solution for home services and resident commerce. The company has a three-sided technology platform together with property managers, service providers, and residents for 5,000,000+ homes/units across 1,000+ cities.

Amenify service technology enables real-time management and tracking for local service professionals, home goods, and more, creating both local and national network effects.

Residents benefit from trust, bundled value, and support. Property managers benefit from happier residents, harnessing unused data, and unlocking new revenue streams. Local service professionals and businesses benefit from streamlined partnerships and new efficiencies that can be passed through to the resident. This is done through a scalable technology platform to provide convenience and experience-driven residential living. Amenify has raised $20 million to date, including from 48 strategic real estate companies that control more than 2.8 million homes across the US and Canada. Amenify operates internationally with corporate offices in San Francisco and Delhi, India.