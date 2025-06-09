Osos Monterrey Makes Debut As a Team with LIGHT Helmets As First Official Partner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIGHT Helmets, the maker of the lightest and most innovative protective sports headgear, announced its expansion across North America by partnering with Osos Monterrey to enhance player safety and performance in the Liga de Fútbol Americano (LFA). The 2025 LFA season kicked off May 3, marking the first season of the franchise under the ownership of NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil and NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, who acquired the team earlier this year.

The Osos Monterrey will take the field this season wearing LIGHT Helmets’ ultra-lightweight helmets, designed to reduce head and neck fatigue while delivering elite-level protection. At its core, LIGHT Helmets are known for reducing overall helmet weight by up to 40% when compared to top competitor models, providing a customized and cool fit, while still maximizing protection.

LIGHT Helmets has supplied helmets to Osos Monterrey and other teams across the LFA, helping bring next-gen protection to athletes competing at the highest levels in Mexico.

“We’re proud to equip the Osos Monterrey with LIGHT Helmets as they enter a new chapter in the LFA,” shared Nick Esayian, CEO of LIGHT Helmets. “This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-performance head protection and supporting the growth of football in new regions. We’re excited to help raise the standard of safety and performance for teams across the league.”

"From the very beginning, player safety was a top priority," said Ryan Kalil. "With LIGHT, we didn’t have to choose between protection and performance."

"The lightest helmet on the market not only reduces player fatigue but also meets some of the highest safety standards in the game," added Blake Griffin. "We look forward to our partnership not only with Osos, but across the league and with the youth in Mexico who play tackle football."

This collaboration marks a meaningful step forward in helmet safety for the LFA (Liga de Fútbol Americano) and underscores the league’s rising profile. As more American athletes and companies invest in the LFA’s success, partnerships like this help build a stronger, safer future for football across the world.

About LIGHT Helmets

LIGHT Helmets manufactures and distributes the lightest and safest protective headgear for professional, amateur and youth athletes. Its products are sold direct to professional, amateur and youth sports teams and leagues and are also available at retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Scheels. LIGHT Helmets are in all 32 NFL team locker rooms, as well as in roughly 100 NCAA locker rooms and have earned the highest rating of “Five Stars” by Virginia Tech. In conjunction with its advisory board of noted physicians, LIGHT developed its revolutionary products utilizing advanced materials from the battlefield, military aviation, and auto racing. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Mortal Media

Mortal Media is founded by former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin and NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil. Their scripted feature films and television projects aim to focus on the intersection of genre, comedy and sci-fi with an emphasis on high-concept narrative work, and unscripted projects across music, sports, and culture. The company currently has film, television, and documentary projects in development across a wide range of platforms, including Netflix, Paramount, 20th Century Studios, FX, and Disney. Their recent work includes Apple TV+ sci-fi dramedy series “Hello Tomorrow!” and 20th Century Studios comedy feature “White Men Can’t Jump” on Hulu. Mortal Media is repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Metro Public Relations.

About Osos Monterrey (fka Fundidores Monterrey)

Osos Monterrey (fka Fundidores (Smelters) de Monterrey,) was founded in 2017, and rebranded under new ownership in 2025. The team has become a powerhouse in the LFA, claiming their first championship in 2022. The team is led by Head Coach Jorge “Pelón” Valdez, a standout player in his own right, Valdez holds the collegiate all-time tackles record for the Auténticos Tigres UANL. He has shaped the Fundidores into a dominant force in the league. The Fundidores made headlines in 2017 when NFL legend Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson played his final professional game with the team, recording three catches and a touchdown. Known for their explosive offense, ranked #1 in the league for three consecutive years, the Monterrey football team features stars like QB Shelton Eppler, WR Torin Justice, and TE Tommy Auger. The team was acquired and rebranded in 2025 by an athlete group lead by former NFL All-Pro Ryan Kalil and NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.