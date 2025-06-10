ActiveViam Consolidates Its Position as Front Office Data Analytic Solution Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveViam is pleased to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with Societe Generale for an additional six years. Through this renewal, ActiveViam’s flagship platform, Atoti, is now recognized as a cutting-edge technology solution supporting Front Office real-time risk and P&L management across all Fixed Income and Currency business of the bank across the globe.

After several years in production, the global application named GREAT (Global Risk and Exposure analytical tool), providing real time risk analysis, P&L monitoring and hedging, has demonstrated its robustness and its added value which enables traders to make even more well-timed market decisions, enhancing their hedging strategies and allowing the top management to closely monitor the bank’s exposure in real time.

GREAT is a real-time trading and risk management application that processes hundreds of thousands of trades and market data updates per second. With Atoti at its core, 100 users spread across twenty specialized desks on Interest Rate Derivatives, Fixed Income, Cash and Inflation, Credit Derivatives, ETF, and FX options have access to dynamic risk aggregation, drill down, standardized risks views and P&L across desks.

GREAT is deployed on a 24/7 instance across London, Paris, Hong Kong and New York.

“ActiveViam is a solid partner and Atoti helps us by providing a real-time consolidated view of our global exposure at the company level,” says Mr. Olivier Fonte, Head of Europe Rates Derivatives at Societe Generale.

“The extension of this partnership is a testament to the expertise of ActiveViam people and the robustness of our solution Atoti in the Front Office,” commented Shelley Magee, Chief Executive Officer of ActiveViam.

About ActiveViam

ActiveViam is a fast-growing financial data analytics solution provider.

Built for and trusted by leading financial institutions, ActiveViam delivers active intelligence for complex financial analytics.

It combines unrivaled technology, continuous innovation and exceptional people to unlock the power of real-time and granular data at scale.

Designed as a high-performance semantic layer, ActiveViam’s flagship product Atoti, allows clients to implement built-in front office and risk business solutions while accessing customizable technology.

ActiveViam is present in the world’s leading financial marketplaces: London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt.

For more information, please visit: activeviam.com or follow on LinkedIn.