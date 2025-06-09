CallMiner Collaborates with Microsoft to Enhance Advanced Conversation Analytics Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallMiner, a leading provider of AI-powered conversation analytics to improve customer experience (CX), today announced its collaboration and integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center. By delivering AI-powered conversation analytics for interactions occurring through Dynamics 365 Contact Center, Microsoft customers can use deep insights to boost customer service representative effectiveness, better understand voice of the customer (VoC), improve proactive issue resolution, and ultimately drive business growth.

Dynamics 365 Contact Center offers omnichannel capabilities, including voice and digital channels, interactive voice response (IVR), CRM agnosticism, and more. The integration with CallMiner’s industry-leading platform expands these capabilities with deep, post-contact conversation analytics, aimed at helping organizations to optimize service rep quality management and customer engagement strategies.

“Today’s modern contact centers are looking for more than just operational support – they’re looking for insights that can drive business improvement, from service team performance to customer experience,” said Scott Kendrick, SVP of Strategy, CallMiner. “Our collaboration with Microsoft demonstrates our joint commitment to advancing how organizations understand and serve their customers. By seamlessly integrating the CallMiner platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, we’re enabling businesses to harness conversation analytics and AI-driven insights in a way that revolutionizes operational efficiency and customer outcomes.”

CallMiner’s AI-powered conversation analytics platform captures and analyzes omnichannel customer conversations at scale, uncovering challenges and areas of opportunity around business performance, customer intent and journey, service rep behaviors, and more. When combined with Dynamics 365 Contact Center, organizations gain centralized capabilities that meet both contact center infrastructure and business intelligence requirements.

“Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center is transforming how organizations manage their contact centers, with Copilot-first automation and efficiency across channels,” said Alan Ross, Principal Group Manager, Microsoft. “Through our collaboration with CallMiner, we’re taking those benefits and value to the next level, ensuring users gain the conversation and VoC insights needed to improve service representative performance, quality management, customer experience, and enterprise-wide decision making.”

Further, CallMiner is Azure Benefit Eligible, allowing organizations to use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to purchase through the Azure Marketplace. This makes it easier than ever for organizations to adopt world-class conversation analytics, while maximizing existing Azure investments.

CallMiner will showcase this collaboration at the Customer Contact Week (CCW) conference in Las Vegas, June 9-12, 2025. Visit CallMiner at booth #526 to learn more about the integration or to see a demo.

CallMiner is a global leader in AI-powered conversation analytics to improve customer experience (CX). CallMiner delivers the industry's most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, combining deep domain expertise with cutting edge AI technology and machine learning. By uncovering better intelligence, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive better experiences, ultimately leading to business improvement, growth and transformational change. CallMiner is trusted by the world's leading organizations across all major verticals including technology, media and telecom (TMT), retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.