Co-operators Transforms Claims Operations with Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform

GUELPH, Ontario & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Co-operators, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services organization, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Co-operators successfully implemented Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform to power its claims management functions, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to policyholders.

A Guidewire customer since 2007, Co-operators migrated ClaimCenter to Guidewire Cloud Platform simultaneously for most of its property and casualty (P&C) lines of business in the provinces where it operates. The company also extended its ClaimCenter instance on Guidewire Cloud Platform to its subsidiary Sovereign Insurance. Co-operators previously migrated Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter to Guidewire Cloud Platform in 2023. With the conclusion of this project, the majority of the company’s P&C Operations are now a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer on Guidewire Cloud Platform.

“This was a multi-year transformation for Co-operators, a successful result of collaboration across our P&C Business and Technology teams and Guidewire,” said Harry Pickett, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Co-operators. “We leveraged our learnings from our previous PolicyCenter and BillingCenter migration to accomplish this modernization on time and with little disruption to our claims process. The full suite on the Guidewire Cloud Platform provides us with more stability and security, and establishes a solid foundation for future enhancements, enabling us to be faster in implementing new features and capabilities that will deliver value to our stakeholders.”

“We congratulate Co-operators on its successful ClaimCenter implementation project on Guidewire Cloud Platform and concluding its full InsuranceSuite migration,” commented Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney. “We look forward to working with the company to grow its business and continue providing financial security for Canadians and their communities as it’s done for the past 80 years.”

About Co-operators:

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co‑operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $72 billion in assets under administration, Co‑operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, please visit www.cooperators.ca.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurance brands in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.