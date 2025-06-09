Taconic Biosciences Enters Into an Exclusive License Agreement With Helmholtz Munich to Expand Its CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Services

RENSSELAER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing animal model solutions and services, entered into an exclusive license agreement with Helmholtz Munich, one of Germany’s leading biomedical research centers, to provide preclinical researchers with advanced CRISPR gene editing services.

Through this agreement, Taconic has acquired the exclusive rights to a patented CRISPR-based gene editing technology developed at Helmholtz Munich to improve the generation of genetically modified animal models for biomedical research.

"Taconic is excited to expand our already extensive capabilities in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing through this new partnership with Helmholtz Munich,” said Mike Garrett, Chief Executive Officer of Taconic Biosciences. “This technology significantly enhances Taconic’s ExpressMODEL® platform to deliver high-quality, precise CRISPR/Cas9-generated custom animal models on an accelerated timeline to our customers."

Taconic has been a pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing services for over a decade and remains at the forefront of advanced gene-modification methodologies. By exclusively licensing Helmholtz Munich's groundbreaking gene editing techniques and applications, Taconic Biosciences strengthens its position as a leader in the commercialization of cutting-edge CRISPR gene editing services.

"This agreement with Taconic will deepen our understanding of gene function by enabling the development of advanced, genetically engineered animal models," said Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Wurst, co-inventor of the licensed technology at Helmholtz Munich. "By combining our innovative CRISPR technology with Taconic’s expertise in animal model generation and breeding, we aim to accelerate the creation of precise models that uncover the genetic basis of diseases — supporting scientific discovery and paving the way for future medical breakthroughs.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Taconic’s commitment to providing researchers with advanced tools for biomedical research. By integrating novel CRISPR/Cas9 technologies with proven expertise in model generation, the collaboration supports the rapid development of scientific breakthroughs and improved translation of genetic research into therapeutic innovation.

To learn more about the ExpressMODEL® CRISPR Platform and our Custom Model Generation Solutions, visit https://www.taconic.com/custom-model-generation. Or call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com.

