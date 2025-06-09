CGT Global Supports Renown Health in Advancing Breast Cancer Treatment in Nevada

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CGT Global, a leader in cell and gene therapy access, is proud to announce their support for the Conrad Breast Center at Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. As part of CGT’s contribution, the Center’s Pharmacy Office will carry the “CGT Global” name.

The financial contribution, made on behalf of CGT Global, our clients, and industry partners, reflects our mission to expand access to life-changing treatments. We are honored to support Renown Health’s vision and help bring next-generation care to Nevada.

“Our support for Renown Health reflects CGT Global's broader vision to bring cutting-edge therapies from the lab bench to the bedside,” said Cate Spears, CEO & Founder of CGT Global. “We believe scientific breakthroughs must translate into real-world impact. We love that the new breast cancer center will provide more fully integrated and multidisciplinary access to treatment across the region.”

The Conrad Breast Center will offer comprehensive services such as imaging, counseling for patients with increased risk for developing cancer , breast surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, infusion therapy, evidence-based wellness medicine, and clinical research.

The Center opened last week, and promises world-class, patient-centered care. Renown Health’s Pennington Cancer Institute has been recognized among the top 100 cancer programs in the US by Becker’s Hospital Review.

CGT Global will continue to support organizations with a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge therapies to local communities. Our support reflects our ongoing mission to enable emerging treatments like cell and gene therapy—powerful tools in the long-term fight against cancer. We believe that strong partnerships will help lead a new era of personalized medicine—grounded in science, community, and care.

About CGT Global

CGT Global is a biotechnology company advancing access to cell and gene therapies. With a national network of clinical sites and laboratories, CGT Global delivers high-quality biospecimens, GMP-compliant manufacturing, and end-to-end support to accelerate therapeutic development. Headquartered in Folsom, CA, CGT Global partners with top pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and hospitals. Learn more at www.cgt.global.