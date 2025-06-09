BCI Invests in KKR Tower Platform Pinnacle Towers

SINGAPORE & VICTORIA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), and Pinnacle Towers, an Asia-based digital infrastructure platform with a focus on the Philippines, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which BCI will acquire a minority stake in Pinnacle Towers from KKR, which will remain the majority shareholder.

Pinnacle Towers was established in 2020 to serve the rapidly increasing demand for connectivity and quality telecommunications infrastructure in the Philippines. Led by a highly experienced management team, the platform specializes in executing on Build-to-Suit (“BTS”) telecommunications tower projects, optimizing the use and management of Sale-and-Leaseback (“SLB”) assets with leading mobile network operators, and providing ancillary management services to industry players. In the span of five years, Pinnacle Towers has scaled to become the largest independent tower company in the Philippines with around 7,000 towers.1

Lincoln Webb, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Infrastructure & Renewable Resources, BCI, said, “We are excited to work closely with KKR and Pinnacle’s management team to support the growth of the business. The Philippines represents a compelling market for long-term capital, especially in essential digital infrastructure services. This investment aligns with our emerging markets strategy of backing high-quality infrastructure assets alongside strong institutional partners. We look forward to supporting Pinnacle Towers as it continues to enhance digital connectivity and drive meaningful impact across the Philippines.”

Projesh Banerjea, Managing Director, Infrastructure, KKR, said, “We are very proud of the success that we have achieved with Pinnacle Towers to serve the Philippines’ connectivity needs. Since our initial investment, we have collaborated closely with Pinnacle Towers’ outstanding management team to deepen the platform’s capabilities and scale its presence organically and through bolt-on acquisitions. We are delighted to welcome BCI, who share our long-term vision and commitment to developing critical digital infrastructure, as strategic partners and look forward to building on Pinnacle Towers’ strong growth momentum.”

Patrick Tangney, Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Towers, said, “Over the last five years, with the support of KKR, Pinnacle Towers has grown to become the leading independent tower company in the Philippines. BCI’s investment marks an important milestone in our journey and is a strong endorsement of our mission. With BCI and KKR as strategic partners, we are well-positioned to continue driving greater digital connectivity in the Philippines and across the region.”

BCI Infrastructure & Renewable Resources has a global portfolio with nine active investments in the Asia-Pacific region, including Rakuten Mobile (a leading communications tower company in Japan), Altius (a leading communications tower company in India), and Cube Highways (the largest toll road operator in India). The program continues to expand its presence in the region with the addition of this minority stake acquisition in Pinnacle Towers.

KKR made its investment in Pinnacle Towers from its Asia Infrastructure Funds I and II. KKR first established its global infrastructure team and strategy in 2008 and has since been one of the most active infrastructure investors around the world. KKR’s Asia Pacific infrastructure platform was established in 2019 and has since organically grown to approximately US$13 billion in assets under management.

The transaction is expected to be completed by Q3 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is amongst the largest institutional investors in Canada, with C$250.4 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, with offices in Vancouver, New York, and London, U.K., BCI manages a portfolio of diversified public and private market investments on behalf of its British Columbia pension fund and institutional clients. Learn more at www.bci.ca.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Pinnacle Towers

Pinnacle invests in, builds and operates telecommunications infrastructure with a focus on towers and related assets. Pinnacle is an Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform with a strong focus on the rapidly growing Philippines market. Frontier’s leadership team includes founders of a number of highly successful tower companies and former C-level executives from some of the world’s leading wireless operators. KKR first invested in Pinnacle Towers in 2020.