Samsung Bioepis Enters into a Strategic Partnership with NIPRO for Commercialization of Multiple Biosimilars in Japan

  • Samsung Bioepis expands its presence in Japanese market through partnership with NIPRO Corporation
  • Marks a step forward in widening treatments options across multiple therapeutic areas including immunology for patients in Japan
Samsung Bioepis (President and CEO: Kyung-Ah Kim) has entered into a license, development and commercialization agreement with NIPRO Corporation (President: Yoshihiko Sano) for multiple biosimilar candidates in Japan.

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. (“Samsung Bioepis”) announced today that the company has entered into a license, development and commercialization agreement with NIPRO Corporation (“NIPRO”) for multiple biosimilar candidates including SB17, ustekinumab biosimilar candidate, in Japan.

“This partnership marks an important step towards expanding our footprint in Japan. Biosimilars have a great potential to bring cost savings and widen access to treatments for healthcare systems, providers, and patients in Japan."

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply of the medicines, while NIPRO will be responsible for commercialization of the medicines in Japan.

“This partnership marks an important step towards expanding our footprint in Japan. Biosimilars have a great potential to bring cost savings and widen access to treatments for healthcare systems, providers, and patients in Japan. We look forward to collaborating with NIPRO, a company renowned for its high-quality medical devices and healthcare solutions, to accelerate access to treatments in the Japanese market,” said Kyung-Ah Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Bioepis. “We will continue to advance our development platform and innovate access to treatments for healthcare systems, payers, physicians, and patients around the world.”

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – LinkedIn, X.

