CTG Becomes a GS1 US Solution Partner

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTG, Inc. has become an Executive member of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program, a designation signifying a commitment to delivering services and solutions that enable quick, efficient, and accurate GS1 Standards implementation.

“Joining the GS1 US Solution Partner Program marks a significant step in our commitment to advancing data integration and automation across the supply chain,” said Jimmy Lanssens. Share

GS1 US® is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply-chain business processes through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets, and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that have proven standards expertise.

CTG helps manufacturers and their vendors implement supply chain data traceability that aligns with GS1 Standards and regulatory requirements. Data traceability allows for recall readiness, updated compliance, and real-time product visibility from source to shelf—empowering faster response during recalls, proactive decision-making, stronger consumer trust, protected brand reputation, and more resilient supply chains.

“Joining the GS1 US Solution Partner Program marks a significant step in our commitment to advancing data integration and automation across the supply chain,” said Jimmy Lanssens, Vice President of Technology Solutions at CTG. “By aligning with GS1 Standards, we aim to improve system interoperability and accelerate data-driven decision-making, delivering greater value to our partners and customers. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at GS1 Connect next week to explore real-world traceability use cases and strengthen supply chain resilience.”

For more information on the GS1 US Solution Partner program, please visit https://www.gs1us.org/industries-and-insights/partners. For more information on how CTG is supporting clients in addressing their traceability needs, please visit https://www.ctg.com/solutions/data/supply-chain-data-and-traceability or visit booth 200 at the GS1 Connect conference in Nashville, Tennessee on June 10–12, 2025.

About CTG

CTG, a Cegeka company, is at the forefront of digital transformation, providing IT and business solutions that accelerate our clients’ project momentum and deliver the desired value. Over 60 years, we have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner. Our expertise drives data-driven decision-making, boosts business performance, enhances customer experiences, and fosters continuous innovation. CTG is a Great Place to Work Certified™ company.

CTG leverages the strength of our local team’s market and business knowledge—combined with the global expertise of more than 9,000 team members in 19 countries—to provide innovative solutions designed to address each client's unique needs. Together, we work in close cooperation with over 3,000 clients in many of today's highest-growth industries, including healthcare, finance and insurance, manufacturing, education, energy, and government. Learn more at www.ctg.com.