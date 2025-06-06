CyberQP and Pax8 Accelerate Global Growth Across APAC, ANZ, and North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberQP, a leader in Zero Trust Helpdesk Security, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace. CyberQP and Pax8, together, will accelerate growth and extend access to CyberQP solutions across the APAC, ANZ, and North American regions.

This global expansion is the result of growing demand for CyberQP’s comprehensive platform, which consolidates privileged access management (PAM) and end-user access management (EAUM) into a single, easy-to-use solution for help desk security.

“Pax8 will be instrumental in helping us scale across the MSP ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to build on that momentum globally,” said Mateo Barraza, CyberQP CEO. “Together, we’re making Zero Trust security accessible, practical, and profitable for service providers around the world.”

Through this expanded alliance, MSPs and IT providers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Australia/New Zealand (ANZ), and broader North American (NORAM) regions will gain access to CyberQP’s suite of helpdesk security solutions directly through the Pax8 marketplace. This includes core offerings such as:

QGuard – Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides a comprehensive platform designed to eliminate standing privileges, minimize attack surfaces, and simplify secure access. By enabling just-in-time access and enforcing role-based permissions, QGuard ensures least privilege is applied by default. High-risk administrative and service account credentials are automatically rotated, mitigating risks from insider threats, keylogging, and credential-stuffing attacks.

– Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides a comprehensive platform designed to eliminate standing privileges, minimize attack surfaces, and simplify secure access. By enabling just-in-time access and enforcing role-based permissions, QGuard ensures least privilege is applied by default. High-risk administrative and service account credentials are automatically rotated, mitigating risks from insider threats, keylogging, and credential-stuffing attacks. QDesk - End-User Access Management (EUAM) streamlines end-user elevation, identity verification, password resets, and account management into one powerful platform. Eliminate standing privileges, verify identities instantly, and empower users to resolve issues on their own—while IT handles account tasks effortlessly within the ticketing system.

“CyberQP delivers the kind of security innovation that’s purpose-built for the MSP channel,” said Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Partner Experience. “This expansion into new markets enables our global partners to better protect their customers while driving operational efficiency and growth.”

As cyber threats continue to evolve, access to CyberQP solutions on the Pax8 Marketplace ensures IT service providers across the globe have the tools they need to meet compliance mandates, reduce risk, and protect critical infrastructure, without adding complexity or overhead.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of nearly 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About CyberQP

CyberQP redefines Zero Trust Helpdesk Security with leading-edge Privileged Access Management (PAM) and End-User Access Management (EUAM) solutions. This unified platform enables secure elevated access for both technicians and end users, along with robust self-serve and identity verification capabilities. Backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, CyberQP empowers IT professionals to eliminate identity and privileged access security risks, enforce compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.

Learn more at www.cyberqp.com