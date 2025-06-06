ProRata AI Signs Partnerships With More Than 500 Publications, Giving Gist.ai One of the Largest Licensed Content Libraries in Generative AI Search

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProRataAI Inc. (“ProRata”) – developer of Gist.ai, the first AI search engine built entirely on licensed content and committed to sharing revenue with publishing partners, has reached a significant milestone: more than 500 licensed publications now power Gist.ai’s answers. Recent content signings include Fast Company, Boston Globe Media, New York Magazine, Frommer's, Reader’s Digest, The Nation, Newsday, The New Republic, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Future, owner of specialist media sites such as Tom’s Guide, Who What Wear, and Homes & Gardens.

“Publishers everywhere are rallying behind ProRata because we prove that generative AI can both honor creators and deliver an outstanding user experience,” said Bill Gross, CEO of ProRata. “Gist.ai answers every query using 100 percent licensed content so consumers get authoritative, accurate answers and publishers share in the value their important journalism creates – all made possible by our state-of-the-art attribution technologies.”

ProRata’s patent pending attribution systems analyze AI output, measure the value of contributing content from contributing sources, and calculate proportional compensation. The company uses a proprietary algorithmic approach to score and determine attribution, enabling copyright holders to share in the upside of generative AI by being credited and compensated for their material on a per-use basis – turning AI from a threat into a new revenue stream.

“AI driven search does not have to be based on theft; publishers can, and should, be compensated for the use of their copyrighted material,” said Pauline Frommer, co-president of Frommer Media LLC. “That’s the radically ethical business model ProRata is pioneering, and why we at Frommer’s, a company that has been at the forefront of travel journalism since 1957, are proud to partner with them.”

Frommer added: “No machine can sleep in a hotel bed to review a property, eat at a restaurant, or explore a new museum, amusement park, or monument. These tasks, and the writing that comes from them, will remain the work of human journalists, and compensation for that work is necessary for it to continue. ProRata provides a path forward for travel journalism, and, frankly, all journalism.”

“At Future, we’re committed to growing the reach of our trusted brands by connecting global audiences with our high-quality, expert content,” said Andrew Min, VP, Global Partnerships & Licensing at Future. “Our collaboration with Gist.ai allows us to distribute our specialist content across new and innovative platforms, helping more people find accurate information from sources they can trust.”

Other recent additions to Gist.ai include Vox Media (parent company of New York Magazine, The Verge, Vox, and Eater), Spain’s news agency EFE, Spanish-language publisher PRISA Media, publications from Johns Hopkins University Press, and local-news group Cherry Road Media, among others.

Building on its content momentum, ProRata recently unveiled ProRata Ads, an advertising platform that maximizes the value of high-quality content by using large-language-model agents to place hyper-relevant ads inside AI answers and across digital content in real time. Early pilots on partner sites demonstrate sharp lifts in click-through rates and user engagement.

About ProRata

Founded in 2024 by Bill Gross, ProRata develops ethical AI solutions that ensure content owners are credited and compensated for the use of their work. The company’s leadership includes former executives and engineers from Microsoft, Google, and Meta. ProRata is backed by, among others, Mayfield Fund, Revolution Ventures, Prime Movers Lab, dmg media, BOLD Capital, XPV-Exponential Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, MVP Ventures, and Idealab Studio. More information is available at ProRata.ai.