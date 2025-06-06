AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ansvar Insurance Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Ansvar Insurance Limited (Ansvar) (Australia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ansvar’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, Ansvar’s ratings factor in rating enhancement to reflect its ownership, integration and support from Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (EIO).

Ansvar’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which was at the strongest level as of fiscal year-end 2024, and is expected to remain at this level over the medium term. Ansvar is viewed to have prudent capital management, with a track record of financial flexibility to support its regulatory solvency position and risk-adjusted capitalisation. Ansvar’s liability portfolio has a significant exposure to physical and sexual abuse (PSA) claims, predominantly arising from legacy exposures. In fiscal-year 2024, Ansvar continued to experience higher-than-expected volume of PSA claims, with a high level of uncertainty surrounding the adequacy of booked reserves. However, any adverse reserve development is limited by a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance arrangement provided by EIO. In addition, Ansvar has a PSA excess-of-loss cover with EIO that limits its exposure to any newly reported PSA claims. Other balance sheet considerations include the company’s low-risk investment portfolio and high reinsurance dependence to support the underwriting of large limit property risks and long-tail liability exposures.

AM Best assesses Ansvar’s operating performance as marginal. The company’s gross performance metrics exhibited heightened volatility over the last five years, predominantly as a result of weather-related events and PSA claims. Positive net operating earnings reported by Ansvar in recent years are primarily driven by recoveries arising from the stop loss reinsurance programme with EIO. Investment income remains a key contributor to overall earnings, with the company reporting a net investment return of 3.1% in fiscal-year 2024.

Ansvar is a niche insurer that provides commercial property and casualty products to its target customer groups in Australia, including care, community, faith, education, heritage and property owners. Ansvar has a long-established presence in its target niche sectors where it leverages its strong expertise and brand recognition. This advantage is offset partially by the company’s limited control over distribution, due to its reliance on non-affiliated intermediary channels.

Ansvar’s ratings incorporate rating enhancement from EIO, a U.K.-based insurance group that specialises in providing commercial insurance to the faith, heritage, charity, education and real estate sectors. EIO is a member of the specialty insurance, investment, broker and advisory group, Benefact Group plc. The rating enhancement reflects explicit support from EIO, which includes a series of historical capital injections and significant intra-group reinsurance protection to Ansvar. These reinsurance arrangements are expected to remain in place in the medium term, substantially limiting downside risk to Ansvar’s operating performance and balance sheet strength fundamentals. Prospectively, AM Best expects group support to remain available if Ansvar’s performance volatility persists.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

