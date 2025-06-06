Lifelong Learning: UWG Begins Three-Year Partnership With The Birches on Maple

CARROLLTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the University of West Georgia, collaboration and partnership are cornerstones of a thriving and engaged community. Through a new three-year agreement with The Birches on Maple, a 55+ living community developed in partnership with Tanner Health, UWG will offer residents meaningful cultural experiences, educational programming and new ways to engage with the institution.

Designed to foster lifelong learning and creativity, the partnership includes an exciting calendar of annual activities for Birches residents and augments an already robust offering of engaging outings and experiences – curated by the community’s onsite Lifestyle Director and Activities Director. It also builds on Tanner’s Get Healthy, Live Well program, which provides a variety of classes and resources that strengthen the connection between healthy habits and personal well-being.

Each year, residents will have the opportunity to take part in a curated international trip centered on the arts and culture of a specific region. These trips, which are thoughtfully planned to be both fun and educational, are safe and all-inclusive. The inaugural adventure will take travelers to Italy to explore Italian history, art and culture through a variety of immersive experiences.

“Travel is a powerful way to spark curiosity, build community, and deepen our understanding of the world,” said Brandy Barker, UWG’s chief creative officer and assistant vice president for placemaking. “By connecting global experiences with UWG’s academic strengths, we’re creating something truly unique for residents of The Birches.”

In addition to global travel, the collaboration brings the best of UWG directly to The Birches. Over the course of each year, UWG will host six creative workshops and six lectures on-site, offering opportunities for residents to explore topics ranging from memoir-writing and history of Southern language to gardening, painting and archeology. These sessions will be led by UWG faculty, staff and experts in their respective fields.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with UWG and what it means for our residents,” said Wayne Senfeld, executive vice president at Tanner Health. “We know that staying physically and mentally active is a vital aspect of overall well-being, and we’re excited for our seniors at The Birches on Maple to be able to engage in these special events and learning opportunities. They will undoubtedly provide them with another outlet for creativity, social interaction, education and — most importantly — fun.”

This relationship doesn’t end at The Birches. Residents will be hosted on campus throughout the year, including events overlooking RA-LIN Field in University Stadium during home UWG football games, reserved seating at home men’s and women’s basketball games and opportunities to attend campus lectures, holiday events and more.

Adding to the beauty and inspiration of the community, each year will also see the installation of two new public art pieces at The Birches, developed in collaboration with UWG.

“The relationship between Tanner and the University of West Georgia is so important,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health. “We work together in countless ways to give back to and support the local community – and what we’re doing at The Birches is no different. This partnership will enrich the lives of these residents, allowing them to make the most of this next phase of their lives, and will help to create a stronger, healthier community for all.”

As UWG continues to expand its commitment to placemaking and community engagement, partnerships like this one with The Birches on Maple demonstrate how higher education can play a role in enhancing quality of life for people of all ages.

“At the heart of this partnership is a belief in the power of experiences to inspire discovery and connection,” said Dr. Ashwani Monga, UWG’s interim president. “By bringing the university’s academic offerings and experiential learning activities into the daily lives of The Birches residents, we’re creating opportunities for lifelong learning for members of the Carrollton community.”