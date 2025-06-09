JAMESTOWN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic Business, a leading provider of business fiber internet solutions across the region, is proud to announce it will provide complimentary enhanced Wi-Fi for all spectators, crews and employees throughout Stateline Speedway to celebrate the track’s 69th season.

Stateline Speedway is renowned for its thrilling races and vibrant atmosphere and will now be equipped with Kinetic's state-of-the-art, fiber-backed Wi-Fi for fans from areas across New York like Jamestown, Lakewood and Cheektowaga, as well as areas across Pennsylvania including Erie, Warren, Corry and Bradford.

As a long-standing partner in the community, Kinetic knows exactly what goes well with fast internet: fast cars.

“Kinetic Business is thrilled to partner with Stateline Speedway to provide high-speed internet access that meets the demands of race fans across the region," said Michael Flannery, president of Kinetic Business. "Our solution ensures everyone at the track can stay connected effortlessly, whether they're sharing their excitement on social media, conducting business, or accessing real-time race data and information. We're excited to support the race community through and beyond the racing season, making connectivity a staple of the speedway experience. I can’t think of anything better to support the speedway during this year’s celebration – than blazing fast, free Wi-Fi."

Kinetic’s robust fiber internet network is designed to accommodate thousands of users simultaneously, providing uninterrupted service even during peak times, and sports a 99.9% reliable network. Additionally, the gigabit-capable speeds are expected to provide enhanced user experiences throughout even the busiest race weekends. That Internet better experience includes:

Staying up to date with real-time driver statistics and race updates from across the world.

Accessing faster, and more reliable, Point of Sale systems. This will enable fans to make purchases effortlessly using their preferred payment method, including the redemption of gift cards.

New events at Stateline Speedway are growing this year from about 10 annually to more than 32, including a variety of entertainment like monster-truck shows, concerts, and freestyle motocross races.

“We are excited to have Kinetic Business as our official connectivity partner,” said Bill Catania, owner of Stateline Speedway. “Their expertise and dedication to delivering top-tier service will undoubtedly enhance everyone’s experience, allowing Stateline Speedway to continue to stay connected and promote even more aspects of our events for this upcoming season. This partnership is a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and continuing to improve the Stateline Speedway events for 5,000 fans at every race; our transformation is anchored by Kinetic."

To learn more about fiber internet from Kinetic Business, visit kineticbusiness.com/small-business-internet.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers reliable fiber-based broadband to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services backed by robust security and friendly customer success experts. Kinetic is focused on expanding its fiber network and bridging the digital divide to deliver modern solutions to customers in underserved areas. Additional information about Kinetic is available via our customer portal at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises, government entities and educational institutions across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is privately held and headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

99.9% Service Availability: As measured by Windstream from March 2023 to January 2025, Kinetic service reliability is calculated by dividing Available Customer Hours by Total Customer Hours, excluding planned maintenance, emergencies (like hurricanes, winter storms, floods), and other uncontrollable events.

About Stateline Speedway: Stateline Speedway is a 1/3 clay oval based in Busti, New York, drawing fans and competitors from the PA/OH/NY tri-state area. Stateline is one of the oldest continuously operating racetracks in North America, opening its 69th racing season in 2025. Stateline Speedway has served as the launchpad for national dirt racing stars like Chub Frank, Boom Briggs, and Max Blair, and even hosted a NASCAR Cup race in 1958. One of the largest entertainment destinations in Chautauqua County, New York, Stateline plays host to a variety of motorsports and entertainment events including Monster Trucks, Freestyle Motocross, Demolition Derbies, and Concerts. For more information about Stateline Speedway, visit statelinespeedway.com.

