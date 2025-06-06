intoPIX and Nextera-Adeas Announce Latest IPMX Demo Design with JPEG XS on Compact FPGAs at Infocomm 2025

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intoPIX, a pioneering provider of low-latency, lightweight AV-over-IP compression solutions, is thrilled to continue its collaboration with Nextera Video and Adeas, showcasing the latest FPGA developments of the JPEG XS TDC solutions tailored for IPMX and ST 2110. This exhibit will feature integration with Nextera-Adeas’ industry-leading IPMX/ST 2110 cores targeted at AMD Zynq™ 7000 series SoCs and modules and is set to take place at the upcoming Infocomm Show in Orlando.

intoPIX's new JPEG XS RTP video subsystem IP core enables the use of the most advanced JPEG XS codec, including the common JPEG XS profile and the new JPEG XS TDC profile for flawless imaging, offering up to twice the compression efficiency. The IP subsystem includes the TicoXS FIP core, SMPTE 2110-22 core, AES encryption core to interface directly with the Nextera-Adeas IPMX/ST 2110 solutions.

Nextera-Adeas has implemented two new key features, NMOS IS-11 (Stream Compatibility Management) and Privacy Encryption Protocol (PEP), into their IPMX core solution. NMOS IS-11 ensures compatibility between senders and receivers, and PEP provides an extra level of security for IPMX devices.

The joint demo design supports high-quality secure 4Kp60 HDMI to/from 1G Ethernet, and the FPGA footprint is small enough to fit into compact, cost-effective families such as AMD Zynq 7030 SoCs.

"Demonstrating the integration of IPMX and JPEG XS into smaller, cost-optimized products such as the AMD Zynq 7000 SoC means that AV companies can keep costs down while maintaining broadcast-quality functionality," said Ramesh Iyer, Senior Director of Pro AV, Broadcast & Consumer at AMD.

“The Nextera-Adeas solution integrated with intoPIX JPEG XS provides everything needed to help OEMs IPMX-Enable their new or existing products quickly and easily,” said Jed Deame, CEO of Nextera Video.

“This initiative is set to greatly accelerate IPMX and TicoXS FIP integration, bringing improved efficiency and performance to our valued OEM customers on AMD FPGAs,” explains Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of ProAV Group, intoPIX.

“We are excited to announce the integration of PEP security and intoPIX s’ latest TicoXS FIP cores alongside our ST2110/IPMX cores," explained Antoine Wijlaars, Managing Director of Adeas.

intoPIX, Nextera and Adeas will be showcasing their joint reference design for AMD FPGAs at Infocomm 2025. Visit intoPIX booth 2761 and Adeas/Nextera at IPMX booth 3089 to discover the new design.

