RealPage Propels Multifamily Industry Forward with the Lumina AI Workforce at Apartmentalize 2025

LAS VEGAS & RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage®, a global leader in software and data analytics for the real estate industry, today unveiled the Lumina™ AI Workforce, the multifamily sector’s first agentic AI platform. Advancing beyond traditional automation and chatbots, the Lumina AI Workforce replaces fragmented tools with a coordinated network of intelligent AI agents that work across leasing, operations, facilities, finance, and resident engagement. These agents collaborate autonomously while partnering with their human teams, handling routine tasks and surfacing real-time insights so staff can focus on higher-value work. The result is a fully reimagined operating model, where speed, intelligence, and service converge to transform the future of multifamily living.

The Lumina AI Workforce is powered by the Lumina AI Data Platform, which provides the intelligence, context and orchestration layer that brings every agent and workflow together. Unlike point solutions, Lumina AI Agents are fully embedded into existing RealPage systems, creating a single, coordinated network that can operate deeper and broader across the property lifecycle. This allows agents to surface resident insights, anticipate needs, and determine the right time and channel to engage. The entire system is governed by a robust AI governance framework designed to ensure transparency, accountability and responsible AI use at every level of deployment.

This platform offers a new blueprint for how the multifamily industry will harness the power of a hybrid workforce where AI agents handle repetitive, time-consuming tasks, enabling humans to focus on strategic decisions and high-value resident relationships. By working together, they amplify human potential, simplify daily operations and drive meaningful gains in efficiency, responsiveness, and NOI.

Central to this vision is a groundbreaking collaboration with industry leader, OpenAI, aimed at accelerating development of advanced agentic AI capabilities tailored specifically for multifamily.

At Apartmentalize 2025, powered by National Apartment Association (NAA), RealPage will preview the Lumina AI Workforce, showcasing how decades of applied AI experience are converging with cutting-edge advancements to shape the future of property performance.

RealPage and OpenAI: Shaping the Future of Multifamily AI

As part of RealPage’s mission to drive the next era of innovation in multifamily, RealPage has entered into a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to power an advanced Agentic AI framework purpose-built for real estate operations.

This collaboration combines early access to OpenAI’s advancements in large language models (LLMs), reasoning, and multi-agent coordination with RealPage’s deep domain expertise and decades of multifamily-focused AI innovation to power Lumina AI and transforms AI from a series of isolated tools into an interactive workforce that enhances human teams, elevates resident experiences, and delivers measurable NOI growth across the property lifecycle.

“This collaboration with OpenAI marks a defining moment for the future of multifamily,” said Dana Jones, RealPage CEO and President. “We’ve laid the groundwork for AI in multifamily, and now we’re entering a new era, one where intelligent agents work in harmony to transform how properties operate, how teams perform and how residents experience superior living.”

"We're pleased to support efforts to bring agents to the real estate sector in collaboration with RealPage," said James Dyett, head of enterprise and strategic sales at OpenAI.

RealPage is on Full Display at NAA

RealPage will showcase its fully connected property management ecosystem, where AI, automation, and data come together to drive smarter operations and stronger performance across the property lifecycle. Attendees will be able to see how RealPage transforms operations from disconnected tasks into intelligent, integrated systems that drive portfolio-wide value for owners and operators.

Integrated Front Office: See how Knock ® CRM, G5 ® Marketing, and AI Leasing Agents combine to create a seamless, AI-powered prospect-to-resident journey, boosting conversions, reducing workload, and elevating the renter experience.

See how Knock CRM, G5 Marketing, and AI Leasing Agents combine to create a seamless, AI-powered prospect-to-resident journey, boosting conversions, reducing workload, and elevating the renter experience. LOFT Resident Experience : Discover how LOFT™ creates a single, mobile-first hub for residents to manage leasing, payments, maintenance, and renewals, while loyalty rewards, flexible payments, and marketplace services drive satisfaction and retention.

: Discover how LOFT™ creates a single, mobile-first hub for residents to manage leasing, payments, maintenance, and renewals, while loyalty rewards, flexible payments, and marketplace services drive satisfaction and retention. OneSite Unified Operations: Explore how OneSite ® automates leasing, maintenance, and financial workflows across properties, to simplify workflows and empower property teams.

Explore how OneSite automates leasing, maintenance, and financial workflows across properties, to simplify workflows and empower property teams. Connected Living, Utilities & Spend: Discover how Smart Building, Utility Management, and Source-to-Pay solutions extend platform intelligence into the physical environment - enhancing efficiency, driving cost control, and powering NOI growth.

Discover how Smart Building, Utility Management, and Source-to-Pay solutions extend platform intelligence into the physical environment - enhancing efficiency, driving cost control, and powering NOI growth. Portfolio Analytics & Insights: Learn how RealPage Business Intelligence delivers 360-degree insights, role-based dashboards, and performance benchmarks that inform decisions at every level, from on-site to executive.

As part of RealPage’s premier partner sponsorship, the company will also be introducing award-winning podcaster and author, Jay Shetty, best known for his On Purpose platforms at Wednesday’s session. RealPage is also hosting the premier and closing party during NAA at Resorts World in The District.

For more information on Lumina AI, visit https://www.realpagelumina.com

