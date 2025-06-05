Benjamin Moore Announces Multi-Year Home Partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Brands

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, color and coatings, announced its multi-year partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio brands Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm and Rejuvenation. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is the world’s largest, digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer.

The partnership aligns the legacy paint brand known for its premium paints and colors with the distinctive high-quality home furnishings brands. Benjamin Moore and these select Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands will collaborate on curated color palettes that match back to seasonal furniture and décor, in-store experiences and more.

“Benjamin Moore is proud to partner with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to bring exceptional design and unmatchable color to customers looking to elevate their spaces,” said Dan Calkins, Chairman and CEO at Benjamin Moore. “With a shared commitment to manufacturing the highest-quality products and offering best-in-class retail experiences, we look forward to delivering design solutions for every style to both professional and consumer audiences alike.”

“Partnering with Benjamin Moore enhances our collective customer experience,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “Benjamin Moore offers our customers a path to creating cohesive, beautifully designed spaces with custom paint palettes, resources, and superior expertise as a premier paint brand.”

The partnership will also include branded digital and social content, which includes expertly curated photography brought to life using premium Benjamin Moore paints and unmatchable colors. In addition, Design Crew teams across Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm and Rejuvenation retail locations will be equipped with Benjamin Moore design and color tools to enable color consultations and pairings for any project.

For more information and to get inspired by the brands curated palettes, visit potterybarn.com, pbteen.com, potterybarnkids.com, westelm.com, rejuvenation.com, and benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, color and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.