WNS Announces Collaboration with Snowflake to Accelerate AI and Data Modernization

NEW YORK & LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This collaboration will enable organizations across industries to accelerate data modernization and leverage AI to drive improved business outcomes.

WNS’ recent acquisition of Kipi.ai, a Snowflake Elite Partner, has significantly enhanced its data management, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities. Kipi.ai brings specialized expertise in data modernization and democratization with more than 600 SnowPro Core Certified Professionals, including 400 Advanced SnowPro Certified experts and three Snowflake Data Superheroes – an elite group of around 80 world-wide. Over the next two years, WNS plans to more than double its Snowflake-certified workforce to help service growing client demand.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables organizations to unify data silos, perform real-time analytics, and securely share data across organizations at scale. By combining Snowflake’s industry-leading data and AI platform with WNS’ deep domain knowledge and AI expertise, the collaboration aims to deliver solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, create new revenue streams, and deliver sustainable business value for clients.

“WNS’ collaboration with Snowflake strengthens our ability to help clients modernize their data infrastructure and unlock the true potential of AI. Together, we are focused on delivering practical, scalable solutions that address evolving business needs and drive measurable impact,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS’ commitment to building deep Snowflake expertise, supported by the acquisition of Kipi.ai, positions them well to support clients’ data modernization journeys. We look forward to working together to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI and accelerate innovation,” said Amy Kodl, Interim Alliances & Channels Leader, Snowflake.

This strategic collaboration will serve clients across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia, combining Snowflake’s cloud data capabilities with WNS’ domain expertise to support data modernization initiatives and AI-driven transformation.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.