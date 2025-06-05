-

Morrisons Daily Extends Relationship with NCR Atleos, Further Expanding Self-Service Cash Access

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Morrisons Daily has extended its collaboration with Atleos, providing even more consumers with reliable, secure access to cash through Atleos’ Cashzone Network.

Morrisons Daily is a leading convenience retailer with 900 convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. By leveraging Atleos’ Cashzone ATM Network, the retailer is able to provide convenient cash access across its store network, supplying over £100m of cash to shoppers per month. This relationship has resulted in stronger shopper experiences and loyalty and has driven additional footfall in Morrisons Daily stores.

“For over 25 years, Atleos has proven to be a dependable, highly responsive provider that has helped us widen safe, simple access to cash for our shoppers,” explained Michael Weightman, Trading Director for Morrisons Daily. “Atleos’ modern technology enables us to participate in the UK’s Cash Access initiatives, directly supporting our commitment to serving our local communities. We look forward extending this partnership as we are confident that Atleos will continue to innovate and deliver the features and functionality that attract shoppers to our stores.”

“Atleos remains a leader in expanding self-service access to cash and other critical financial services, and our Cashzone Network ATMs will be in over 900 Morrisons Daily convenience stores across the UK,” said Diego Navarrete, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for Atleos. “By working with us, leading retailers such as Morrisons Daily are able to provide a secure, high-availability network to their customers, including the quick implementation of the latest self-service innovations. We are proud to support Morrisons Daily as it strives to improve financial access and inclusion across local neighborhoods.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

Contacts

Media Contact
Scott Sykes
NCR Atleos
scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

NCR ATLEOS

NYSE:NATL
Headquarters: Atlanta, GA
CEO: Tim Oliver
Employees: 20,000
Organization: PUB
