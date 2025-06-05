City of Detroit Accelerates Digital Transformation with UKG, Driving Data-Driven Outcomes and Increased Productivity

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management culture solutions, today announced that the City of Detroit, which is in the midst of a significant economic and urban revitalization, is driving data-driven decision making and building a workplace culture of productivity and accountability with UKG to support its resilient, thriving community.

Since filing for bankruptcy in 2013, Detroit has rebounded with remarkable resurgence, marked by booming construction, reinvigorated neighborhoods, and a growing business sector. With major investments in infrastructure and real estate, the Motor City is reclaiming its status as a hub of innovation, culture, and opportunity. At the heart of this transformation is Detroit's 9,000-person frontline workforce managed by AI-driven UKG technology, with a strategy that prioritizes people and positions the city for future growth.

“With UKG, our culture has shifted to one of continuous improvement and accountability,” said Bennie Tolbert, project manager for the office of the chief financial officer at the City of Detroit. “We transitioned several outdated systems to the flexible UKG Pro® suite as a single source of truth for our people data. The shared data and insights have unified our teams — from management to frontline staff — by fostering an environment of trust and transparency across our 20 departments, agencies, and boards, allowing us to serve our 600,000+ residents even better.”

One way Detroit is boosting morale and delivering trust to its people is through accurate pay. The UKG Pro suite — which includes UKG TeleStaff®, a highly specialized public safety scheduling tool recently deployed by Detroit’s fire and police departments — has, for the first time, allowed the city to align and automate payments related to its dozens of collective bargaining units, ensuring every employee isn't just paid accurately, but also on time.

Detroit is also leveraging UKG technology to make the day-to-day lives of its people easier. According to an IDC and UKG report on AI-driven workforce transformation for state and local governments, governments like the City of Detroit are increasingly embracing AI to optimize efficiency, attract, develop, and retain talent, and boost morale.

“UKG has helped us move into the 21st century, and we now have a more proactive approach to data,” said Tolbert. “For example, our department directors historically struggled to determine which shifts were experiencing the highest rates of absenteeism. UKG data insights showed us that night shifts were the biggest problem area. As a result, we added a night-shift premium that not only drove people to work but encouraged others to volunteer, improving our overall attendance.”

“Similarly, we were able to leverage AI in UKG to determine our secondary language choice," added Tolbert. “We used people analytics in our UKG Pro suite to pinpoint that Spanish was one of our employees’ preferred languages, so we were able to tailor our trainings and offer videos in departments from fire to water in the language they speak. This proactive approach ensures our employees feel seen and valued.”

The City of Detroit has additionally made work more meaningful through a new UKG performance management program, which includes goal setting, mid-year reviews, and an annual performance evaluation that was adopted by 85% of the city’s departments soon after deployment. The program, which led to higher employee engagement and increased productivity, earned Detroit a UKG Innovation Award in 2024.

“UKG allows us to create a culture of continuous feedback,” said Benn Bukovac, HRIS manager for the policy, planning, and operations division at the City of Detroit. “Managers are encouraged to conduct check-ins with their team members to discuss progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals as needed. As a result, employees are more open to feedback and committed to their own professional growth and know their benchmark for personal success, as well as how those individual goals tie into our organization's progress.”

“Detroit’s digital transformation is a pivotal moment in history for the city, marking a new era of innovation and efficiency,” said Rachel Barger, president, go-to-market at UKG. “Embracing AI and advanced technology is critical for any public sector entity looking to transform its operations, better connect and engage with its constituents, and make smarter decisions in support of its community. With our unique data insights combined with a deep portfolio of vertical-specific solutions, UKG is uniquely positioned to help government agencies navigate the challenges of today’s rapidly changing workforce.”

