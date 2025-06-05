Symetra Investment Management Goes Live with Allvue Systems CLO Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that Symetra Investment Management Company (“SIM”) selected Allvue’s CLO solution to launch its inaugural collateralized loan obligation (CLO) offering. SIM, a registered investment advisor with approximately $79 billion in assets, closed Symetra CLO 2025-1, Ltd., a $408 million CLO transaction, in April.

Allvue’s comprehensive CLO suite includes functionality for portfolio and trade management, agent notice processing, collateral management, compliance, and investment accounting—all seamlessly integrated with front-office workflows. The vendor-agnostic platform supports data transparency, workflow automation, and scalability.

“We’re proud to partner with Symetra Investment Management at such a critical moment in the firm’s growth,” said Marc Scheipe, Chief Executive Officer at Allvue Systems. “SIM is a prime example of how quickly a business can stand up a CLO operation using Allvue’s turnkey solution and world-class implementation team. From warehousing and issuance to ongoing compliance, SIM is well equipped with a best-in-class platform to serve and scale with their clients.”

Allvue and SIM completed key project planning and resource alignment early in the implementation cycle, which enabled an accelerated kickoff and a smooth onboarding process. The full implementation took place in less than 2 months, highlighting Allvue’s commitment to customer excellence.

“The successful launch of SIM’s CLO platform is a key strategic initiative for the company,” said Ken Yang, Senior Managing Director, Head of High Yield, Bank Loans and Structured Products. “As SIM deepens its focus on delivering risk-adjusted returns in the structured credit space, our investment in modern infrastructure with key partners like Allvue signals our commitment to long-term growth and investor confidence.”

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations globally throughout North America, Europe and India. Allvue is a recognized leader of cloud-based technology, data, and services solutions for alternative investment managers in the alternatives markets. Our integrated suite of software empowers firms of all sizes—including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks—to streamline operations, enhance data accuracy, and drive superior investment decisions. Allvue has made deep investments in AI research and development as part of its commitment to innovation, which will enable clients to optimize workflows, automate processes, and gain deeper analytical insights across the entire investment lifecycle.