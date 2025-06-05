Blue Cross of Idaho Partners with Greater Good Health to Enable Value-Based Care Delivery for Members

MERIDIAN, Idaho & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Cross of Idaho and Greater Good Health announced a strategic partnership that will improve access to high-quality, value-based care for Blue Cross of Idaho’s Medicare Advantage members. Granite Financial Holdings, LLC, the investment affiliate of Blue Cross of Idaho, is investing in Greater Good Health to fund the development of senior-focused primary care clinics and other clinical services to drive improved health outcomes for Blue Cross of Idaho’s Medicare Advantage members.

“Blue Cross of Idaho is driven to find the right care at the right time for our members, especially for seniors on our Medicare Advantage plans,” said Drew Hobby, Chief Strategy Officer for Blue Cross of Idaho. “Greater Good Health has a strong emphasis on tailoring a healthcare experience to the unique needs of seniors, such as unhurried appointments, convenience and a whole-person approach to care. These factors, combined with their collaboration with provider groups, have delivered strong health-outcomes and high patient satisfaction scores. We’re excited about our new partnership for our members in Bonneville and Jefferson counties.”

Greater Good Health delivers clinical programs designed to advance value-based care, enhance the capacity of healthcare organizations to serve vulnerable populations, and expand patient access to care. Central to all of Greater Good Health clinical programs is a committment to improving clinical outcomes and delivering an exceptional patient experience. “Nationwide shortages of primary care physicians have created significant barriers to accessing care, a challenge that is even more pronounced in regions like Idaho, where seniors may wait months for a primary care appointment,” said Sylvia Hastanan, founder and CEO of Greater Good Health. “We are proud to partner with Blue Cross to offer seniors the high-quality, value-based care they deserve.”

Greater Good Health and Blue Cross of Idaho are planning to have their first senior-focused primary care clinic open in Idaho Falls, Idaho later this year with additional future locations to be determined.

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization enabling and expanding access to value-based care. Through an innovative Nurse Practitioner-centric model, Greater Good Health partners with health plans to build primary care practices in underserved communities, and partners with risk-bearing organizations to deploy private-labeled clinical programs that enable the shift to value-based, outcomes-focused care. Greater Good Health's proven care model and clinical programs benefit patients, providers, and payers alike, improving outcomes, reducing costs, and delivering a best-in-class patient experience.

About Granite Financial Holdings

Granite Financial Holdings, LLC is the investment affiliate of Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc. and a subsidiary of Gemstone Holdings, Inc. an Idaho-based, non-profit mutual insurance holding company dedicated to improving the health of the communities we serve by working to improve access to care, lower the cost of care and by offering innovative solutions to help individuals live healthier lives.

About Blue Cross of Idaho

Blue Cross of Idaho is the State of Idaho’s oldest and largest health insurer, and the only Idaho-based insurer serving the entire state. Blue Cross of Idaho has a broad portfolio of health plans for employers of all sizes, as well as individual and Medicare plans offering innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of Idahoans and Idaho-based employers. Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc. is an affiliate of Granite Financial Holdings, LLC and a subsidiary of Gemstone Holdings, Inc.