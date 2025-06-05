Powering Retail's Future: PXP Brings Castles Technology's Android Terminals to Global Merchants

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PXP, a next-gen payment platform, today announces a strategic collaboration with Castles Technology, bringing cutting-edge Android-based terminal technology to merchants of all sizes across diverse point-of-sale environments.

This powerful partnership combines PXP's innovative payment expertise with Castles Technology's advanced hardware engineering to deliver a seamless, secure payment experience that elevates customer engagement in every business context.

"We're excited to partner with Castles Technology to expand our hardware ecosystem and bring these innovative Android payment solutions to our customers," said Kamran Hedjri, CEO at PXP. “From day one, Castles Technology has distinguished themselves as an extraordinarily responsive and collaborative partner. Their team's unwavering commitment to excellence, technical expertise, and customer-first approach perfectly mirrors our own values, making this collaboration particularly powerful.

"This partnership represents our commitment to providing merchants with the most advanced, reliable, and user-friendly payment technologies in today's rapidly evolving marketplace. As we continue to build on our tech-first approach following the launch of PXP Unity and our recent PXP POS standalone solution, this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a truly unified global commerce ecosystem."

The collaboration brings PXP's platform together with Castles Technology's latest Saturn terminal range, creating a solution that elevates payment experiences through:

Cutting-Edge Technology Access : Merchants gain immediate access to state-of-the-art Android payment terminals featuring the latest security protocols, intuitive interfaces, and enhanced customer engagement features.

: Merchants gain immediate access to state-of-the-art Android payment terminals featuring the latest security protocols, intuitive interfaces, and enhanced customer engagement features. Versatile Terminal Solutions : The new terminal lineup includes sleek, space-efficient designs engineered for today's point-of-sale environments, offering enhanced connectivity, lightning-fast transaction processing, and support across multiple form factors including mobile, countertop, and unattended terminals.

: The new terminal lineup includes sleek, space-efficient designs engineered for today's point-of-sale environments, offering enhanced connectivity, lightning-fast transaction processing, and support across multiple form factors including mobile, countertop, and unattended terminals. Streamlined Implementation : This partnership delivers a significantly expedited fulfillment process, with faster equipment delivery and setup, minimising business disruption and accelerating time-to-value for merchants of all sizes.

: This partnership delivers a significantly expedited fulfillment process, with faster equipment delivery and setup, minimising business disruption and accelerating time-to-value for merchants of all sizes. Unified Commerce Experience: PXP will embed real-time data insights and granular control over merchants’ payment ecosystem across all channels into the solution, breaking down borders and unifying commerce operations worldwide.

James Lotz, SVP Northern & Western Europe added, "Our collaboration with PXP creates a powerful opportunity to extend our reach and equip merchants with Android payment terminals specifically designed for today's demanding instore landscape. We're proud to support PXP’s customers with our innovative hardware solutions that combine security, reliability, and enhanced user experience."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for PXP, following the company's recent brand transformation and the successful launch of its groundbreaking PXP Unity platform earlier this year. The new Android terminal offerings will be available to PXP customers starting May 2025, complementing the recently launched PXP POS standalone solution as part of the company's strategic expansion of its point-of-sale ecosystem. This integration aligns with PXP's vision to deliver comprehensive payment solutions that meet evolving merchant needs across all channels.

For more information, please visit https://pxp.io/ or http://www.castlestech.com/.

About PXP

PXP is a tech platform that makes commerce simpler, better, and more connected. With just one connection to PXP, merchants can unlock a world of commerce across online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels. Powered by a suite of financial services, multiple acquiring connections—including an in-house acquiring license—and diverse alternative payment methods, PXP processes over €30 billion annually through our unified gateway. Connect once to our global commerce ecosystem to supercharge your growth by unifying payments, streamlining operations, and getting access endless opportunities. Learn more about the PXP family of companies at: https://pxp.io/.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, providing cutting-edge terminals, innovative solutions, and differentiated services to strengthen the payment ecosystem. Present in 150 countries and with a team of over 1,000 employees, Castles Technology partners with thousands of clients—including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs—to deploy millions of point-of-sale terminals worldwide, catering to businesses of all sizes.

As a pioneer in Android payment acceptance, Castles Technology delivers secure, reliable, and scalable solutions, having recently launched its third generation of Android terminals. With over 30 years of expertise, the company continues to drive the evolution of commerce by developing state-of-the-art payment solutions and first-class services, ensuring unmatched quality and performance for its partners.

Committed to a more sustainable future, Castles Technology integrates eco-design into its products, optimizes operations, and develops responsible services to minimize its environmental footprint and create a positive impact on the planet. www.castlestech.com