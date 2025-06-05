Engine Becomes Exclusive Lodging Partner for The Knot to Simplify Hotel Bookings for Weddings

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engine, the modern business and group travel platform trusted by over one million travelers, today announced a partnership with The Knot— a leading all-in-one wedding planning tech platform within The Knot Worldwide’s family of brands. Through this partnership, Engine will provide seamless group travel planning to millions of couples and wedding guests across the U.S.

Engine combines state-of-the-art technology with white-glove customer service to provide a seamless group booking experience to couples and their guests. Through this integration, more than 1.6 million couples who use The Knot annually to plan their weddings and nearly 100 million traveling guests that need accommodations will be able to utilize Engine to remove the friction that typically comes with securing room blocks for their big day.

For couples, planning wedding accommodations traditionally involves hours of calling multiple hotels, negotiating rates, comparing terms, and managing guest bookings. Engine eliminates this hassle by allowing couples to digitally enter their preferences and instantly view multiple hotel options. Unlike traditional methods that can take days or weeks for responses, hotels respond in record time by using Engine’s Partner Hub platform, where hotels receive and respond to room block requests directly without the need for back-and-forth calls and emails. Once a couple selects the accommodations for their big day, guests can easily book their stay with savings up to 22%.

“Weddings are meant to be a joyful time, but the burden of travel planning can often overshadow the moment," said Elia Wallen, CEO and founder of Engine. “With this integration between Engine and The Knot, we’ll be alongside couples through the entire process to ensure that it’s simple and stress-free. Engine has already helped large groups book 2.5 million nights and we are excited to help millions more make their wedding planning experience more enjoyable.”

According to The Knot, there are roughly 2 million weddings per year in the U.S. with each hosting an average of 116 guests. In 2025, the most searched-for U.S. wedding destinations on The Knot Vendor Marketplace are Santa Barbara, San Diego, Chicago, New Orleans, and Long Island.

“Through this integration with Engine, we hope to reduce the stress associated with booking accommodations for wedding guests,” said Swapna Manne, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at The Knot Worldwide. “The Knot and Engine share strong synergies as tech-driven platforms centered around customer needs, making this partnership a natural and strategic fit. We feel that Engine’s extensive network of hotel partners, combined with its dedication to supporting couples as they source hotel options and guests as they book, will add significant value to our user experience."

About Engine

Engine is the modern business and group travel platform trusted by over one million travelers. In addition to weddings, Engine also helps coordinate room blocks for corporate offsites, family reunions, sports teams and more to help people get together in person. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify trips at any time without sunk costs, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage but also to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at http://www.engine.com.

About The Knot

The Knot is a leading all-in-one wedding planning resource offering a comprehensive suite of digital tools to help couples throughout their planning journey. Powering wedding celebrations through technology, the brand offers The Knot Vendor Marketplace, which connects couples with nearly 200,000 local wedding professionals, and personalized wedding websites, invitations, and registry services. The most trusted authority on wedding planning, The Knot reaches a majority of engaged couples in the U.S. through TheKnot.com; a leading wedding planning app with the most 5-star reviews on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, Threads, and Facebook.com/TheKnot.