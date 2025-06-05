Energage and Bucketlist Launch Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers Award

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company that powers the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced a new partnership with Bucketlist, a leading employee rewards and recognition platform. Together, they will publish the inaugural Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers award, a first-of-its-kind national recognition honoring companies that prioritize the needs, contributions, and workplace experience of their frontline staff.

“As the talent landscape shifts, frontline employees continue to shoulder the weight of daily operations — often in physically demanding, customer-facing roles,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award gives voice to these essential employees and recognizes companies that are getting it right — investing in their people, leading with purpose, and building cultures where every role is respected and supported.”

The new award celebrates organizations building people-first workplace cultures where frontline employees — often the face of a company’s brand — feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. Winners will be determined by feedback from employees captured through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey, which has been refined by more than 19 years of culture research.

To be eligible, participating organizations must have a minimum of 50 employees. At least 35 of them — or 10% of the total workforce — must be frontline workers. Nominations are open now through August 8, 2025, and winners will be announced in early 2026. There is no cost to nominate, participate, survey employees, or win.

Eligible industries with significant frontline representation are encouraged to participate, including Construction, Distribution, Entertainment, Freight & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Recreation & Travel, and Retail.

“At Bucketlist, we believe recognition should be more than a moment — it should be a movement. Frontline workers are the unsung heroes of our economy, showing up every day to power the industries we rely on most,” said Patricio Vascones, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Bucketlist. “Yet, their contributions are often overlooked on a national stage. This award changes that. We’re proud to partner with Energage and Top Workplaces to spotlight organizations that don’t just talk about culture — they build it, especially where it matters most.”

Anyone can nominate an organization for the Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers award. Visit: www.topworkplaces.com/nominate/bucketlist-frontline.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About Bucketlist Rewards

Bucketlist Rewards is an employee recognition platform built for the realities of field service and frontline work. From energy and infrastructure to healthcare and manufacturing, we help organizations recognize safety, performance, and service milestones—on the floor, in the field, or across remote job sites. With mobile-first tools, shift-friendly features, and industry-relevant rewards, Bucketlist empowers teams to build cultures of appreciation that boost morale, reduce turnover, and drive frontline engagement. Learn more at www.bucketlistrewards.com.