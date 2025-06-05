Pricefx Launches Negotiation Guidance Solution on Salesforce AppExchange to Transform Revenue Management

MUNICH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered pricing software, today announced the launch of its Negotiation Guidance solution on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts.

With this new solution Pricefx will help manufacturing and distribution customers unlock greater value from various areas of revenue management, available through Salesforce AppExchange. The launch aims to streamline processes across sales agreements, rebates, and account forecasting and more, providing enterprises with the most comprehensive, industry-specific revenue management solution.

Designed for sales and powered by AI, Negotiation Guidance equips salespeople with clear, data-backed price guidance and recommendations tailored to an individual customer and product set, reflecting the unique dynamics of every sales situation and account. With integration into Salesforce Revenue Cloud, reps get real-time, intelligent pricing help right where they quote, driving smarter commercial conversations, higher win rates, and more profitable deals.

Negotiation Guidance harnesses purpose-built AI to analyze customer-specific data, market trends, and historical performance to recommend pricing that maximizes margins and win rates – without slowing down the deal process. The tool presents simple pricing bands in a user-friendly format, helping teams make fast, flexible decisions with confidence and transparency.

“In hyper-competitive markets, pricing matters more than ever. The Negotiation Guidance solution is a welcome addition to AppExchange, helping customers unlock value fast,” said Meredith Schmidt, Executive Vice President, Revenue Cloud, Salesforce. “We're excited to team up with Pricefx to drive innovation and results for our joint customers.”

Pricefx’s new solution comes at a pivotal moment for manufacturers and distributors. Market uncertainty – from tariffs, trade wars, and more – is at an all-time high. These conditions create immense pressure on businesses across the supply chain.

“It’s a crucial time for Pricefx to help more enterprises use pricing as a strategic lever. Businesses desperately want help pricing to minimize business fluctuations, protect margins, and maintain competitive edge,” said Ronak Sheth, CEO at Pricefx. “We can help companies achieve commercial objectives, whether that’s maximizing profit, growing volume, or strengthening customer relationships. And with Negotiation Guidance on the AppExchange now, we can instantly give reps, pricing experts, and customers the confidence and trust they require for difficult deal negotiations.”

