Dualboot Partners Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Supercharge Cloud Adoption for SMBs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dualboot Partners, a bespoke software development and cloud migration firm, announced a multi‑year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration is focused on empowering small and medium businesses (SMBs) to harness the full power of AWS—faster, smarter, and more cost‑effectively.

Dualboot Partners brings to the table hundreds of successful SMB engagements—from brand‑new application builds and critical “rescue missions” to comprehensive legacy modernization and cloud migrations. Leveraging its DB90 AI‑powered development process and the proprietary 3PO modernization framework built on AWS, Dualboot enables SMBs to:

Accelerate Time to Market: Rapidly develop and deploy AI‑enabled applications tailored to unique business needs.

Rapidly develop and deploy AI‑enabled applications tailored to unique business needs. Modernize with Confidence: Migrate legacy systems to secure, scalable cloud‑native environments without disrupting operations.

Migrate legacy systems to secure, scalable cloud‑native environments without disrupting operations. Optimize Costs and Performance: Unlock advanced security, automated scaling, and pay‑as‑you‑go pricing to reduce TCO and drive predictable budgeting.

“Since our inception, Dualboot Partners has been a trusted technology ally for the SMB community,” said Ben Gilman, CTO, Dualboot Partners. “We’ve delivered hundreds of projects that empower businesses to innovate, compete, and grow. Through this strategic collaboration with AWS, we will extend these benefits to even more SMBs—helping them accelerate cloud adoption at scale while minimizing risk and maximizing ROI.”

“Dualboot helped KuduPro turn a vision into a scalable, cloud-native ERP platform purpose-built for the flooring industry. By leveraging AWS services like Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon ElastiCache, and Amazon QuickSight, we’ve delivered a high-performance solution that meets the demands of $100M+ businesses. The combination of Dualboot’s development expertise and AWS accelerated our time to market, improved reliability, and positioned us to scale with confidence.”

— Nick Farrish, President, KuduPro

"Small and medium businesses (SMBs) are increasingly turning to the cloud to drive innovation, reduce costs, and scale their businesses in today's competitive landscape. Dualboot Partners brings deep AWS technical expertise and a proven track record of helping SMBs navigate their cloud journeys. Our collaboration will help more SMBs harness AWS services to transform their operations and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

— Rima Olinger, Managing Director, North America Partners, AWS

Under the SCA, Dualboot Partners and AWS will:

Co‑create targeted go‑to‑market initiatives and co‑funded incentives designed specifically for SMBs

Host interactive workshops and training sessions that equip SMB leaders with best practices for rapid, low‑risk cloud migration

Develop reference architectures and proof‑of‑concept templates illustrating proven pathways to AWS success

This collaboration underscores the combined strength of Dualboot Partners and AWS in delivering scalability, flexibility, and accelerated innovation for SMBs worldwide.

About Dualboot Partners Dualboot Partners is a custom software development and cloud modernization firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Dualboot specializes in SMB‑focused application development, legacy modernization, API‑driven integration, and strategic advisory—helping small and medium businesses achieve digital transformation and measurable growth. For more information, visit https://dualbootpartners.com.