UPMC Ireland Selects MEDITECH Expanse as the Cornerstone of its Digital Strategy

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPMC Ireland announced today it will implement MEDITECH Expanse as the foundational EHR of its ‘once in a generation’ digital transformation that will improve patient care, streamline operations, and support future innovation.

The renowned global healthcare provider selected Expanse to deliver a single, shared, intelligent platform across its 4 hospitals, 2 cancer centres, and 6 sports medicine clinics. The integrated EHR features a comprehensive set of clinical, administrative, and financial solutions that will enable faster, safer, and more connected care, leading to improved patient outcomes.

“This represents a transformational step forward in how we deliver care for both our patients and our people,” said UPMC Ireland Managing Director Eamonn Fitzgerald. “By connecting every part of the patient journey through a single, secure electronic health record, we are creating a system that is safer, faster, and more efficient. This investment ensures that our clinicians and staff have access to the tools and information they need to deliver access to care to communities across the island of Ireland. This is another step in delivering life-changing medicine together.”

UMPC’s move to Expanse reflects the organisation’s commitment to providing patient-centric care. The Expanse implementation will establish a single patient record that shares information seamlessly between locations, enabling improved decision-making and overall care coordination. The new EHR will help UPMC meet its goals of building a better way to care and being leaders in transforming care globally.

To further support more connected care, UPMC will deploy a unified set of core evidence-based standards across facilities. They are also implementing Expanse Revenue Cycle, which will simplify and automate workflows to maximize efficiencies and boost fiscal health.

“This implementation marks a major milestone in UPMC’s digital transformation, giving us a unified, cloud-based electronic health record that replaces legacy systems,” said UPMC Ireland Chief Information Officer Pat Cronin. “It will empower clinicians and staff with faster, more connected access to information, supporting smarter decision-making and improved care coordination. Beyond enhancing patient safety and operational efficiency, this system will serve as the digital foundation for long-term innovation and scalable, data-driven care across our network.”

Expanse will further support patient engagement with the introduction of a patient portal that empowers patients by providing access to their health information, appointment details, secure messaging with providers, and questionnaires.

UPMC envisions the implementation of the Expanse web-native and cloud-based technology as a fundamental step toward achieving future growth, innovation, and collaboration across its hospitals, cancer centres, and clinics. Expanse provides the modern digital infrastructure, advanced interoperability, and flexibility needed to propel their vision forward. It also includes built-in safeguards to protect against cyberthreats, keep data and patient privacy secure, and ensure GDPR compliance.

“We are thrilled to partner with UPMC to implement Expanse and support them in their mission to always put the patient first,” said MEDITECH Ireland Managing Director Charlotte Scott. “This is a game-changer for the organisation and the patients it cares for. The EHR will enable more connected and better care today while also positioning UPMC for future growth and innovation.”

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH systems have been deployed in some of Ireland's most prestigious private hospitals for over two decades. Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust, keeps health systems at the forefront of innovation and transforms care with AI-infused solutions, personalised workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why organisations in 28 countries and territories have chosen Expanse to boost the productivity and satisfaction of their staff and patients.