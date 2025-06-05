Parloa Integrates with Verint Open Platform to Power the Future of Customer Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parloa, a leader in Agentic AI for customer experience, today announced an integration with Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the CX Automation Company™, between Parloa's AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) and Verint’s CX Automation Platform. This integration highlights the importance of building a truly hybrid workforce between human and AI agents. Enterprises can launch AMP as an endlessly scalable, always-on and fully elastic team of customizable AI agents deployed, managed and coached alongside human agents within Verint's Workforce Engagement (WFE) solutions.

"This partnership allows customers to manage Parloa AI Agents the same way they manage a human workforce, giving call center managers the ability to improve customer outcomes in a cost-effective way." --Dorothy Copeland, SVP of Parloa Partner Ecosystem

With this partnership, Parloa delivers its scalable AI agents, while Verint provides the operational infrastructure to forecast, schedule and optimize performance across the full contact center workforce. Parloa customers can easily manage AI and human agents together, creating a single, unified approach to customer service operations. This integration matches the right agent—human or AI—to each call, reducing the average cost per call. It also ensures every call is answered, improves resolution efficiency and allows for workforce scaling based on real-time demand.

Verint currently works with leading brands in more than 180 countries—including more than 80% of the Fortune 100 companies—helping organizations increase CX Automation to reduce costs while elevating customer experience. By leveraging the Verint Open Platform architecture, brands can now also access Parloa's AMP capabilities, including voice, chat and language translation, providing enterprises with seamless, multilingual support across channels. Simultaneously, with Verint’s Open Platform, enterprises can analyze, coach and optimize AI agents as an integral part of their hybrid workforce.

“The contact center no longer consists of only human agents. It has transitioned to a hybrid workforce of humans and AI agents. This partnership allows customers to manage Parloa AI Agents the same way they manage a human workforce, giving call center managers the ability to improve customer outcomes in a cost-effective way," said Dorothy Copeland, SVP of Parloa’s Partner Ecosystem. “By combining Verint’s leadership in CX Automation with Parloa’s innovation in Agentic AI, we are delivering a powerful combination of capabilities to the market.”

“Bringing this integration to market enables our joint customers to access both Verint’s industry-leading CX Automation Platform and Parloa’s Agentic AI solutions,” said Ken Archer, Verint’s Americas Channel Chief. “Together, these solutions enable contact center teams to see strong business outcomes by improving workforce capacity, increasing revenue and elevating CX.”

This new partnership delivers operational efficiency without disrupting current systems, supporting frictionless AI adoption and ROI.

Parloa and Verint will demo the integration at CCW Las Vegas, June 9-12, at Parloa's booth, #151. Attendees can book a meeting here.

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading agentic AI company that transforms customer service. Parloa’s AI Agent Management Platform helps enterprises to build, deploy, and orchestrate highly-skilled AI agents that engage in natural conversations with every customer. Global brands trust Parloa to deliver exceptional experiences that are proven to increase satisfaction, deepen customer loyalty, and introduce new revenue opportunities. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs over 300 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York. For more information, visit https://www.parloa.com.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation with a customer base that includes more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies. The world’s most iconic brands use Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, Now™ across the enterprise. Verint is uniquely positioned to help brands increase CX Automation with our differentiated, AI-powered Verint Open Platform.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.