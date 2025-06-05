Uptick Announces Strategic Growth Investment from PSG

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uptick, a job management software for fire, safety, security, and field service professionals, today announced a strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth. PSGʼs investment seeks to support Uptickʼs commitment to product innovation and continued global expansion with a focus on North America acceleration.

Uptick is a purpose-built job management product for the fire, security, and HVAC industries. Its end-to-end solution allows service providers to streamline fire safety installations, inspection, preventative maintenance and building compliance. By digitizing job management, Uptick enables customers to increase job volume, operate in the field and in the office more efficiently and collect payment, all in one platform. Uptick is currently trusted to help protect over 1.6 million buildings across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Our customers maintain the life, health and safety systems that we all live, work and play in. We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us to help digitize and transform an entire industry, and we are so excited to have partners that see and support our vision and growth ambitions,” said Uptickʼs CEO & Founder, Aidan Lister.

Tanner Austin, Principal at PSG added, “We believe that Uptickʼs outstanding team and purpose-built solutions uniquely positions Uptick to scale rapidly amidst increasing global demand for fire safety, security and facility compliance services, particularly in North America. We are thrilled to partner with Aidan and the Uptick team to support their vision to improve building safety across the globe.”

With PSGʼs support, Uptick will continue to develop its leading all-in-one platform, helping its customers leverage AI to automate workflows and generate business insights that help drive efficiency and increase compliance.

About Uptick

Uptick is a global leader in job management software for the fire protection maintenance industry. Over 1.6 million buildings and 26 million pieces of life, health and safety equipment are maintained using Uptick's software every year. Visit About Uptick to learn more.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.