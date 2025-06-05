Forescout Partners with Coalfire to Deliver FedRAMP-Authorized Cybersecurity Solutions for U.S. Public Sector Agencies

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Coalfire to accelerate the FedRAMP Authorization to Operate (ATO) processes for Forescout Cloud Services.

“Our partnership with Coalfire positions Forescout Cloud Services to meet the highest security standards and accelerate the path to FedRAMP authorization," said Mike Walsh, President of Forescout Government Systems. Share

This collaboration builds on Forescout’s 20-year track record of providing cost-effective security solutions for US federal civilian and DoD agencies to support them in modernizing their cybersecurity posture in line with the Federal Zero Trust Strategy, including the DoD’s device requirements and evolving cloud security mandates.

Forescout Cloud delivers scalable, intelligent, and integrated cybersecurity for all connected edge devices, as well as IT, Operational Technology (OT), and Internet of Things (IoT). Leveraging Coalfire’s deep FedRAMP expertise, Forescout can rapidly meet the rigorous security and compliance requirements of all U.S. federal agencies.

“Federal agencies can’t afford delays when it comes to cloud modernization and Zero Trust for IT devices and the future of Zero Trust for OT security,” said Mike Walsh, President of Forescout Government Systems. “Our partnership with Coalfire positions Forescout Cloud Services to meet the highest security standards and accelerate the path to FedRAMP authorization. Together, we’re enabling agencies to strengthen cyber resilience and maximize ROI.”

The Forescout 4D Platform™ is built for high-stakes federal networks that reflect real-world deployments in DoD, DHS, and other federal agencies. Unlike other network security vendors that create vendor lock-in and limit flexibility in environments with diverse network gear, Forescout is the alternative and strategic enhancement to CISOs and cyber managers who have a deliberate approach to network vendor competition.

With Forescout Cloud Services, federal agencies will be able to:

Form the foundation of Zero Trust security with enterprise-wide asset intelligence and deployment health monitoring.

Take the next steps in Zero Trust enforcement, including network segmentation and real-time policy simulation.

Eliminate the need for manual reports with automated reporting powered by generative AI that helps prove adherence to executive orders and mandates.

Deploy advanced threat detection and response, with full Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) and Security Operations Center (SOC) integration across hybrid and cloud environments.

Benefit from native support for IPv6 addressing that aligns with federal modernization mandates.

“Coalfire’s FastRAMP accelerator services are designed to help cloud innovators like Forescout navigate and succeed in the FedRAMP process with confidence,” said Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President at Coalfire. “This partnership reflects our shared mission of securing critical federal infrastructure and bringing trusted cloud capabilities to government customers, faster.”

Join the Conversation

Forescout will host a webinar, led by its cloud leadership team, to share the company’s vision and roadmap for delivering FedRAMP-authorized cloud services on July 15 at 11 a.m. CT. Register here.

About Forescout

The Forescout 4D Platform™ provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout’s platform.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow on LinkedIn.