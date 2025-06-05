CentralSquare Technologies and C1 Enter Partnership to Expand Advanced 911 Call Handling Access

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, announced today a partnership with C1, a global managed services provider that specializes in delivering tailored technology solutions to public sector organizations.

Through this partnership, C1 will offer CentralSquare’s Vertex NG911 Call Handling solution as part of its larger customer portfolio, improving the speed and accuracy of emergency call handling to Public Service Answering Points (PSAPs) across the U.S.

Vertex NG911 improves traditional emergency communication systems by integrating advanced capabilities like caller location query, text-to-911, streaming video, automated foreign language translation, and more. These capabilities provide first responders with fast, dependable access to vital information – enabling quicker, more efficient emergency response.

“Partnering with CentralSquare significantly enhances the offerings we’re able to provide our public sector customers,” said Greg Miles, Executive Vice President, Public Sector, at C1. “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to empowering PSAPs with modern, innovative solutions, helping them to keep communities safer.”

CentralSquare joins C1’s roster of 300+ technology partners, all of which C1 collaborates with to create customized solutions for their clients.

"Partnering with C1 strengthens our ability to deliver mission-critical NG911 solutions to the public sector,” said Rob Farmer, National Director of Sales for Vertex NG911 at CentralSquare Technologies. “C1’s deep relationships in the public safety space align with our mission of delivering best-in-class technologies to enhance emergency response and protect local communities.”

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.

About C1:

C1, a global technology solution provider, is transforming businesses with AI-powered solutions that elevate connected human experiences. Through advisory, professional, and managed services, C1 ensures seamless integration across communications, infrastructure, and security. C1 solutions are tailored to align with client goals to drive innovation and operational excellence. Through partnerships with leading technology providers and an engineering team holding over 7,000 certifications, C1 empowers enterprises to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced digital world. At C1, it’s about turning complex challenges into meaningful solutions, enabling businesses to design, deploy, and manage technology that delivers impactful outcomes. Learn more at onec1.com.