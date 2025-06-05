CPACharge and SafeSend Announce New Partnership to Simplify Payments for Accounting Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPACharge, an online payment solution developed specifically for accounting professionals, has announced a new partnership with SafeSend, part of Thomson Reuters. This new partnership will make it easier for tax and accounting firms to get paid as clients receive their tax returns. This new integration allows firms to embed CPACharge directly into the workflow for SafeSend One, SafeSend’s flagship product.

“We are excited to partner with SafeSend and simplify how firms do business by enhancing the client experience at every stage,” said Sean Galligan, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at AffiniPay, parent company of CPACharge. Share

“We are excited to partner with SafeSend and simplify how firms do business by enhancing the client experience at every stage,” said Sean Galligan, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at AffiniPay, parent company of CPACharge. “SafeSend allows us to remove barriers from the payment process and help firms deliver a faster, more seamless experience for their clients.”

Many accounting firms face delays and added work after sending out returns, especially when payments are not collected accordingly. By addressing these common pain points, CPACharge and SafeSend One help tax and accounting professionals stay focused on their work, with fewer follow-ups and faster payments.

“The integration with CPACharge reflects our ongoing commitment to simplifying workflows for tax and accounting professionals and enhancing the client experience,” said Rahul Chandran, Chief Technology Officer at SafeSend. “By embedding secure, seamless payment capabilities, we’re removing friction and delivering greater convenience for both firms and their clients.”

This announcement follows AffiniPay’s introduction of its Kaleidoscope conference, a bespoke event curated for legal and accounting professionals. The conference will take place September 2–4, 2025, in Austin, Texas. For more information about CPACharge and SafeSend, please visit here.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 42 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend, part of Thomson Reuters, offers award-winning automation technology for tax and accounting firms to provide an unrivaled client experience. SafeSend One™ is a single, secure solution for engagement letters, fillable organizers, source document gathering, file exchange, extensions, tax return assembly, delivery, eSign, and electronic K-1 distribution. Thousands of firms save an average of $12K for every 1K returns delivered via SafeSend One. This end-to-end tax workflow equips firms to serve their clients with a guided and intuitive experience across all touchpoints, including automated reminders, online payment options, tax return summary—and more—all in one place. SafeSend One currently supports CCH Axcess™ Tax and ProSystem fx® Tax, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte®. Visit safesend.com to learn more about our technology solutions.