iFIT Adds More Ways to Workout, Brings Club Pilates and YogaSix Content to Its Platform

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT Inc., a global leader in intelligent, personalized fitness, today announced a new partnership with Xponential Fitness to bring iFIT members access to premium Pilates and yoga content from Club Pilates and YogaSix. This collaboration expands iFIT’s Emmy-nominated fitness library, offering members more diverse, studio-quality workouts from two of the most popular fitness brands in the boutique space.

With this addition, iFIT members can now incorporate Club Pilates and YogaSix classes into their personalized training regimens, supporting a more well-rounded, sustainable, and enjoyable approach to fitness. The content focuses on movements you can do at home on a yoga mat, complementing iFIT’s vast library of immersive outdoor content members can enjoy on their treadmill, studio bike, rower or elliptical.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Club Pilates and YogaSix experiences to our Athletes,” said Jeremy McCarty, Chief Subscription Officer at iFIT Inc. “As a leader in connected fitness, we’re constantly evolving to meet the needs of our Athletes. With this partnership, our Athletes now get access to a broader range of fitness content—all included as part of their iFIT membership.”

Meet the New Additions:

Club Pilates delivers low-impact, full-body Reformer-based Pilates workouts that strengthen and lengthen the muscles and improve posture. Designed for everyone from beginners to fitness lovers, Club Pilates is ideal for any strength, cross-training, injury recovery, or prenatal or postpartum wellness routine, making it a choice fitness modality for every BODY.

YogaSix redefines the yoga experience with modern yoga classes focused on strength, balance, mobility, and mind-body connection. Each class invites participants to grow at their own pace, offering both physical and mental benefits while creating a supportive and energizing community.

“This partnership with iFIT, a pioneer in connected fitness, allows us to bring our world-class content to a wider audience than ever before,” said Steve Pankowski, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Xponential Fitness. “By leveraging iFIT’s innovative platform and expansive global reach, we’re proud to introduce the transformative experiences of Club Pilates and YogaSix to millions of members around the world in a truly immersive, digital-first way.”

What’s Next:

As part of the launch, iFIT will feature Club Pilates and YogaSix classes in a member Challenge, celebrating the new content with fresh opportunities for motivation and progress. Any eligible iFIT member who completes the challenge will receive a Club Pilates intro class pass (in studio) and be entered into a drawing to receive an annual membership to Club Pilates or YogaSix.*

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at-home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by a comprehensive ecosystem of proprietary software, innovative hardware, and engaging content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery, iFIT empowers athletes at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.

About Club Pilates & YogaSix

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises nine years running and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, strength-building and cardio-boosting fitness classes, and restorative yoga classes accessible to all. YogaSix has six Signature class formats, including Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Signature Hot and Warm, Y6 Power Flow, and Y6 Sculpt & Flow, plus three Specialty Classes: Y6 Mix, Y6 TRX, and the new Y6 Mobility. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 three years running, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to current iFIT subscribers who are residents of the United States or Canada, excluding Quebec; age 18+. Available from June 5, 2025 at 12:01 am MT through July 31, 2025 at 11:59 pm MT. To enter, must complete designated iFIT workouts and submit an entry form prior to July 31, 2025 at 11:59 pm MT. Limit 1 entry and 1 prize per person. Not transferable. Not to be combined with any offer. Subject to Offer Terms. Sponsor: iFIT Inc.