Eutelsat and Orange reinforce partnership with new multi-year LEO agreement

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) and Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators and digital service providers, have signed an agreement enabling Orange to reinforce its position in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications, leveraging Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation.

Through this latest investment, Orange aims to strengthen its satellite solutions portfolio with LEO connectivity solutions providing high throughput, low latency, resilient and sovereign services to its enterprise and government customers wherever they are located and support mobile backhauling globally.

By combining OneWeb’s satellite coverage with its terrestrial networks, Orange will deliver seamless continuity of service and enhanced security as part of a digital inclusion approach for businesses allowing them to access critical services even in the most complex environments and underserved or remote areas of the globe.

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat said, “Eutelsat is delighted to further reinforce its relationship with Orange and looks forward to supporting its ambitious project to provide premium, ubiquitous connectivity to its customers. LEO-enabled services are becoming an integral technology for global telco operators. We are delighted to have been selected by Orange to enhance its service to its enterprise customers.”

Jean Louis Le Roux, EVP Orange International Networks, said, “It is of strategic importance for Orange to invest in the unique LEO European solution that provides best in class, resilient, tailored and sovereign digital connectivity services to serve our customers wherever they are located. The partnership with Eutelsat for OneWeb services is of vital importance to support their digital transformation.”

Orange and Eutelsat enjoy a long-standing partnership. Orange is the exclusive reseller of KONNECT VHTS capacity for consumer broadband in France under an agreement dating back to 2020, while earlier this year Orange Middle East and Africa inked an agreement for capacity on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to deliver satellite internet over its footprint.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

