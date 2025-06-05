CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Funding to CyberQP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided funding to CyberQP, a leading provider of Zero Trust Helpdesk Security solutions. The support comes as CyberQP scales its operations globally and accelerates its mission to transform how IT teams secure access and streamline operational workflows.

CyberQP’s platform helps organizations secure technician and end-user access, reduce cyber risk, and improve helpdesk efficiency through a unified Zero Trust approach. Founded in 2019, CyberQP is a rapidly growing venture-backed Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of Helpdesk Security Automation and Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions. Originally designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), CyberQP’s solutions are widely used by internal IT teams across industries to strengthen access controls, reduce operational friction, and meet compliance requirements.

“With CIBC Innovation Banking’s continued support, we’re accelerating our mission to simplify helpdesk operations and elevate security standards for IT teams worldwide,” said Mateo Barraza, CEO and Co-Founder of CyberQP. “This relationship has been instrumental in helping us scale innovation and deliver greater value to our customers. This latest round of financing amplifies that impact.”

“We’re proud to support CyberQP as it continues to enhance its platform and broaden its global impact,” said Joe Timlin, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “Its purpose-built approach to PAM addresses a critical and growing need across IT teams, positioning CyberQP strongly for continued success.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking has 25 years of specialized experience in growth-stage tech and life science companies across North America – a longer track record than most banks. CIBC Innovation Banking now has over $11 billion in funds managed including life sciences, health care, cleantech companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, and has assisted over 700 venture and private equity-backed businesses over the past six and a half years. The bank operates out of 14 global locations in San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, Toronto, London, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Montreal, Atlanta, Reston, and Durham. Connect with us today to start the conversation. Innovationbanking.cibc.com

About CyberQP

CyberQP redefines Zero Trust Helpdesk Security with leading-edge Privileged Access Management (PAM) and End-User Access Management (EUAM) solutions. The platform enables secure elevated access for both technicians and end users, along with robust self-serve and identity verification capabilities. Backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, CyberQP empowers IT professionals to eliminate identity and privileged access security risks, enforce compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. The mission is simple: "Empowering Access, Redefining Privilege" for help desks around the globe.

