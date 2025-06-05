Uber Eats and Five Below Partner to Deliver Extreme Value Direct to Doorsteps Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value retailer for kids, tweens, teens, and families, announced the nationwide launch of Five Below on Uber Eats. Starting today, customers across the country can browse and order thousands of fun finds and must-have essentials from over 1,500 Five Below stores through the Uber Eats app and have them delivered directly to their door — no slumber party, game night, or snack run left behind.

From top brand toys and games, candy and crafts, tech and stylish graphic tees, room décor, beauty and more — all at budget-friendly prices — Five Below brings its signature mix of fun, play, high-energy shopping to the convenience and speed of on-demand delivery. As always, Uber One members enjoy added perks, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders† .

“Five Below is a go-to destination for fun, trendy, and affordable products — and now, customers can get their favorites delivered on-demand,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for Uber Eats North America. “Whether it’s a last-minute birthday gift, a Friday night snack haul, or just a spontaneous treat, we’re thrilled to unlock even more convenience and value through this exciting partnership.”

Uber Eats continues to expand its selection of retail and non-food offerings, helping consumers get more of what they need — beyond meals — delivered with just a few taps. This announcement builds on Uber’s commitment to helping retailers unlock new digital storefronts and reach customers with convenience and speed.

How It Works

Shopping Five Below on Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the “Retail” category.



Select your preferred Five Below location.



Browse a wide selection of fun items at low prices.



Add items to your cart, select your delivery time if desired, and place your order.



Track your order in real time as it makes its way to your door.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth extreme value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by kids, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say "YES!" to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,800 stores in 44 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find @FiveBelow on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

† Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.