AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Midwest Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Midwest Insurance Company (Springfield, IL), West River Insurance Company (Sioux Falls, SD) and Brickyard Insurance Company (Fort Wayne, IN), collectively known as Midwest Insurance Group (Midwest). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Midwest’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Midwest’s balance sheet strength is supported by its strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The group’s capital position reflects consistent operating performance and a diversified, well-managed investment portfolio that provides a steady stream of net investment income, which coupled with historically strong favorable reserve development, liquidity and cash flow metrics supports the very strong balance sheet assessment.

The group’s operating performance has been upgraded to strong from adequate. This assessment is supported by sustained profitability in the group’s underwriting results combined with increasing levels of investment income. Midwest’s operating performance compares very favorably with the workers’ compensation composite on a five-year and 10-year basis contributing to strong, organic growth in surplus. Additionally, return-on-revenue and return-on-equity metrics have outpaced the composite over the past five years.

Midwest maintains modest business concentration risk, operating as a monoline workers’ compensation insurer focusing on small- to medium-sized agency partners. As a monoline workers’ compensation insurer, its limited business profile leaves it susceptible to competitive pressures in certain jurisdictions, as well as potential legislative, regulatory or judicial changes. This concern is mitigated partly by the group’s strategy to ensure responsiveness to its local agency base.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.